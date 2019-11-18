ROMANTIC MISADVENTURES OF AH Q is Opening Off-Broadway at Theatre Row

A Chinese language musical featuring the best known symbolic character of self-deception in modern Chinese literature -- Ah Q -- is opening on off-Broadway at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) on November 20, 2019.

Created by William Huizhu Sun, Romantic Misadventures of Ah Q is inspired by the episodic novella The True Story of Ah Q, a masterpiece written by Lu Xun (1881-1936), China's foremost modern writer. Ah Q is a man from the rural peasant class with little education. He is a poor vagrant who suffers perpetual poverty and humiliation but carries on with his daily battle of life while persuades himself mentally that he is spiritually "superior" to his oppressors. Many have identified the similarity between Ah Q and Don Quixote.

Set in rural China around the 1911 revolution, the musical's original composition fuses with rhythmic clowning techniques of Chinese Gaojia Opera. Its simplicity and directness in style and poignancy in theme makes it easy to appreciate, to laugh, and contemplate.

"We are thrilled about this opportunity," said William Sun, creator of the musical. "Ah Q, along with his fellow characters that many readers worldwide are familiar with -- Maid Wu, Lord Zhao and the revolutionaries are ready for a battle, full of laughter and tears, on the stage of New York City."

*Romantic Misadventures of Ah Q is performed in Chinese with English subtitles.

William Huizhu Sun: Playwright, Director, Professor (Shanghai Theatre Academy); Consortium Editor of TDR (The Drama Review, NYU). PhD in Performance Studies, NYU. Dr. Sun taught at Tufts University and 3 other universities in US/Canada. He returned to Shanghai in 1999 and began teaching at Shanghai Theatre Academy.

Publications: Theatre in Construction and Deconstruction, Conflicts on Stage and Clash of Civilizations, Social Performance Studies, Reinventing Western Classics as Chinese Opera; Dr Sun also published over 200 papers in both Chinese and English. He has created plays such as China Dream, The Old B Hanging on the Wall, Tomorrow He'll be Out of the Mountains, Gods and the Good Woman, Shalom Shanghai, Chiang Kai-shek's Banquet, Miss Julie, Xu Guangqi and Matteo Ricci etc. Dr. Sun's works have been seen in 20 countries. Created Chinese Opera series Confucius Disciples, rhyming drama series Les Mis, Lu Xun's Stories Revisited as "drama etudes for classroom" for school curriculum. Directing credits include: The Visit, Medea, Caucasian Chalk Circle, China Dream, Shalom Shanghai, and Chiang Kai-shek's Banquet.





