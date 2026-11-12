ROGUE THEATER FESTIVAL to Stage Nine Original Staged Readings at The Flea in December

The Rogue Theater Festival will return this December with its inaugural Staged Reading Series, an addition to its eighth annual season. Presented in association with Abingdon Theatre Company, the weeklong event brings nine original works to The Pete at The Flea in New York City, December 7-13, 2026.

From haunting family secrets and second chances to social commentary, historical drama, and a book club gathering that goes terribly wrong, Rogue promises an eclectic theatrical experience celebrating the imagination, ambition, and fearless creativity of independent artists.

Now in its eighth year, Rogue Theatre Festival continues to champion playwrights and creative voices who dare to tell stories that challenge, entertain, and surprise audiences.

This year's Staged Reading Series features:

Monday, December 7 | 7 PM

93 East 4th Street - Brian DiSanto

93 East 4th Street is the story of an East Village apartment that has seen it all... The first family to live there is a Polish family that emigrated to New York during the 1920s and struggles to scrap together enough money to pay rent. The second family to live there is throwing a "happening", but a decision by one member of the family threatens to break the family apart. The third family, a young couple living in current times, who is supported by the girlfriend's parents, is cut off when she decides enough is enough. '93 East 4th Street' studies how decisions affect everyone around us, and how problems from the past mirror those we're facing now.

Tuesday, December 8 | 7 PM

TRY AGAIN? - andrew Michael Reid

Cora and Neil are the lead motion capture artists for an upcoming AAA video game. They are also childhood best friends. And, exes who almost got engaged. And, they haven't seen each other for nearly a decade after Neil abruptly leaves following a traumatic incident. As they start to record their scenes, old memories and habits and regrets start to resurface causing them to wonder if it's possible to restart.

Wednesday, December 9 | 7 PM

The Take Line - Cate Wiley

Summer, 1907, the Catskill mountains. Chester Johnson is the only Black surveyor with the New York City Water Board to scout locations for a huge reservoir. He rents the last room in Sylvia Broadhead's boarding house, over the objections of racist guests. Sylvia's son Sam, a budding poet frustrated with his small town, quizzes Chester about life in a magical place where everyone is accepted. Chester discovers that his work puts the boarding house in the middle of the reservoir site, and several towns and thousands of people will have to move before the valley is flooded. Sylvia's hospitality is tested, as is Sam's adoration of the metropolis, as they learn what they must sacrifice for the common good.

Thursday, December 10 | 7 PM

PROJECT WOMXN - Morgan Barnes-Whitehead

Sabine, a white woman, is creating a documentary on womanhood for her senior thesis. After realizing that her project has overwhelmingly contained the perspectives of other women of color, she schedules interviews with three women of color from her campus who don't answer her questions exactly as she anticipated, highlighting the limitations of Sabine's perspective and stoking a palpable (and potentially insurmountable) tension between her intentions and the reality of her provocative interview style.​

Friday, December 11 | 7 PM

Grey - Ashley Nicole Hazzard

Grey is a Player navigating a Game he doesn't realize is corrupted. In discovering hidden codes planted by his Software Developer (S.D.), he also finds more gray on his head.As S.D. roots for him from the world beyond the Game, Grey acquires a silver crown of wisdom he never asked for, and a master plan he didn't foresee.This play tackles aging, deception, love and human nature from the omniscient lens of an Outsider.

Saturday, December 12 | 2 PM

Simon Says - Maryanne Boaz

Twelve-year-old Leo has many rules, but above all, listen to Simon, his best and only friend. Together, they navigate Leo's secretive past and sudden move from New York to Wyoming with his absent-minded mother. But when nineteen-year-old Brianna becomes Leo's new nanny, she disrupts his carefully constructed world of privilege and his rigid beliefs. Despite their differences, the two form an unlikely friendship. But as Brianna pushes closer to the truth of Leo's past, imagination and reality blur, and the rules that once protected Leo from the outside world become the very things tearing him apart on the inside.​

Saturday, December 12 | 8 PM

Siblings - Jon Seresi

Luke Mc Phearson, Kentucky's winningest lawyer, navigates great wins and one stunning loss in the family dramedy SIBLINGS. While Luke battles it out in the courtroom, younger brother Honor glides thru life 'like Teflon in a fryin' pan'. Both are influenced by Luke's diplomatic wife, Lucille, who can tell someone to go to hell and then be thanked for it. SIBLINGS looks at the longest relationship we have, with the people we are biologically closest to, only to

wonder... did we really grow up in the same household?!

Sunday, December 13 | 2 PM

Balubaland - Timothy Nolan

Danny wants to live out his days quietly in his pub with his friends from his Irish Army regiment: Jimmy, who commanded the group in the Congo, and Tommy, who he served with. Thirty years ago, to save the regiment from disgrace, Jimmy told Danny and Tommy to say he died, and the story passed into the realm of unknown knowns, one that they all profited from. When Jimmy actually dies, Danny is confronted by Jimmy's granddaughter Fianna, who forces him to choose between maintaining the fiction or, for the first time, doing what he knows is the right thing.

Sunday, December 13 | 8 PM

Linda - Kevin Milnes

Linda is hosting a gal's brunch for the monthly book club and has hired Tatiana's small family catering company to provide food and beverages. When the guests never arrive, and Tatiana and Linda are left alone, this gal's brunch becomes more sinister with every passing moment. A horror comedy where Misery meets the occult. And Tatiana meets our host: Linda.

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