REVIEW ROUNDUP: IN THE HEIGHTS, In Theaters & On HBO Max

Lights up on Washington Heights! The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" is coming to theaters and HBO Max on June 11th.

Find out what the critics are saying about the electrifying new movie below.

The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights." Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

The cast of "In The Heights" features Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Gregory Diaz IV, Olga Meridez, and Jimmy Smits.

BroadwayWorld will update our list whenever new reviews are released.

The critics have spoken...

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: "Even if Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu brings more life to those explosive numbers than to the soapy connective tissue that threads them together, the jubilant spirit of Warners' big-screen adaptation - held back for a year by the pandemic - is contagious. This is a stirring valentine to a neighborhood and its people that, as the film tells it, stared gentrification in the eye and stood their ground, staying true to their cultural identity."

Matt Goldberg, Collider: "In a time where it feels like we're more separated than ever, not just from those who disagree with us but even our friends and family, In the Heights is a glowing celebration of how even when we forge our own path we're never alone when we're supported by our communities. Chu taps into that deep, earnest love of a place and the people that populate it, and then goes wild with musical numbers that make you want to get out of your seat and cheer. If ever there was a movie that demanded people get back to the theater post-pandemic, In the Heights is it."

Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly: "For all its rich tapestry and radiant ingenues, it's that casual centering of so many marginalized voices that makes the movie feel, in its own way, revolutionary: a Technicolor marvel as heady as Old Hollywood, and as modern as this moment."

Scott Mendelson, Forbes: "While the whole doesn't equal the sum of its parts, many of the components are spectacular. The cast is aces throughout. Ramos carries the entire deeply episodic movie on his shoulders, and Olga Merediz gets a show-stopper of a number that might win her an Oscar if popular sentiment builds between now and October."

Hoai-Tran Bui, SlashFilm: "This is a musical that is bursting with energy, and vigor, and the raw imperfections of youth. It's a little rough around the edges, but that's part of its appeal. The feature film adaptation of In the Heights tries to recapture these rough edges, but it does it with a bit of the glitz and glamour that comes with every Hollywood musical. The end result is a movie musical that feels both a little too imperfect and too perfect, but everything is just so joyous and full of spectacle that you don't notice much."

Mike Reyes, CinemaBlend: "In The Heights' timely story has a topical message that feels right at home in a musical setting. The running theme of dreams and dealing with the obstacles that are presented to stand in their way is a classic foundation that's reinvigorated by the way that Huedes adapts her own book into the realities of today."

Mae Abdulbaki, ScreenRant: "In the Heights is a rapturous celebration of the Latinx community. The film's New York City setting is incredibly well utilized - the streets, the bodega, the public pool, the subway, and the interior rooms are all used in ways that not only elevate the story, but turn Washington Heights into an additional character."

Siddhant Adlakha, IGN: "The In the Heights movie lives in the shadow of both these works in the way it adapts Miranda's show. The result is a pure distillation of what he set out to achieve, updated in ways that not only work for a modern retelling but often work better than the original text. It's also one of the liveliest and most moving films you're likely to see this year."

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian: "It is a sweet-natured film with Sunny-D optimism and a no-place-like-home ethic; in a pleasant way, it felt like a feature-length version of that moment in Fame when all the kids start dancing and singing around the yellow cab outside New York's High School of Performing Arts. You might also compare it to West Side Story, soon to be revived by Steven Spielberg. But this is a world of all jets and no sharks, or all sharks and no jets. There is no serious conflict here, and the quarrels, family rows and lovers' tiffs disappear very quickly."

Peter Debruge, Variety: "In the Heights" was always an upbeat and joyful show, as well as an inspiration in the representation department: It featured Latinos playing Latinos, singing in intricate, rapid-fire rhymes peppered with Spanish expressions and references to Caribbean culture - the food, the fashion and above all, the music."