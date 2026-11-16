This December, audiences are invited to step past polite conversation and into the bold, unfiltered heart of human connection with Bound to Desire: A Night of Kinky Short Plays, an evening of five original one-act plays running December 10–12, 2026, at The Tank (312 West 36th Street, New York, NY).

Among the evening's featured works is RED AND THE WOLF, written by Lulenoxx and directed by KM Jones. Starring Tara Nicole Murphy and Katie Lynn Sinicki*, the piece reimagines a familiar fairy tale as a sharp, charged negotiation of trust, power, and appetite.

Produced by Kaitlyn Chase and JJ Ivey (with Associate Producer David Pérez), BOUND TO DESIRE: A NIGHT OF KINKY SHORT PLAYS brings together five taboo tales of desire, vulnerability, and the unspoken truths people carry behind closed doors. Moving past shock value to explore the emotional stakes beneath unconventional dynamics, the showcase challenges audiences to come for the kink, and stay for the humans behind them.

The production team is led by Production Stage Manager Eleni Efthimiou, Assistant Stage Manager Dylan Ruggeri, Lighting Designer Max Teicher, Sound Designer Aiden Dalton, and Graphic Designer Cody Hom.

Performance & Ticketing Information

What: Red and the Wolf -- part of Bound to Desire: A Night of Kinky Short Plays

Where: The Tank, 312 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018

When:

Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Friday, December 11, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 3:00 PM

Tickets & Information: Available online at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2026/10/13/boundtodesire or directly via https://tickets.thetanknyc.org/EventAvailability?EventId=170201

Content Advisory: Bound to Desire is intended strictly for mature audiences (Ages 21+ appropriate). The production contains strong sexual situations and content, adult sexual themes, kink and fetish content, simulated intimacy, partial and full nudity, BDSM/impact play, and references to death and terminal illness.

*Actors appearing by special arrangement with Actors' Equity Association (AEA).

About The Tank

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer in New York City. Dedicated to providing a welcoming, barrier-free home for emerging artists working across all disciplines, The Tank champions bold, risk-taking new work and fosters an inclusive community of creators and audiences. For more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org.

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