RECAP: Rob McClure Talked About His Series CONDUCTOR CAM and Anneliese Van Der Pool Sang from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Thursday afternoon (2pm) with Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Rob McClure and Anneliese Van Der Pol.
Anneliese Van Der Pol talked about how she booked her role in THAT'S SO RAVEN. "I went to a big open casting call that my mother...was paying attention to that I think came out in...Backstage West...they were looking for someone but they couldn't find anyone with big comedy so they finally went the theatre route and started letting theatre kids come in and audition...I had a couple of screen tests and they didn't cast me, they cast someone else and then they fired her and hired someone else and then they fired me and then they cast me so third time's a charm!"
Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf talked about working as a musician. "I came over [from Scotland] as a student and I wasn't allowed to do anything other than play the cello, legally, because it was a part of my degree. It was my practical training. Legally I could never do anything else so that made me always dig in and find ways to teach and find ways to play weddings and Bar Mitzvahs. Anything I could do to make money playing the cello."
Later, Rob McClure talked about his digital series CONDUCTOR CAM and his facination with conducting. "I have been fascinated with conductors for a long time. The first conductor I ever worked with at Papermill Playhouse was a guy named Tom Helm...and I just remember watching him and there was something tapped into the Mickey Mouse FANTASIA thing with music and fireworks shooting from your hands and I just thought it was the coolest thing."
Anneliese Van Der Pol sang "Home" from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf played an arrangement by Ted Sperling.
Click HERE to watch the full episode.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
