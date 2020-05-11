RECAP: Jason Robert Brown Performed 'Hope' on STARS IN THE HOUSE Guest Hosted By Andréa Burns

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued this afternoon (2pm) with Guest Host Andréa Burns joined by Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt.

Jason Robert Brown began the show discussing SubCulture and their digital show. "I do a concert there [at SubCulture] once a month and every month I get somebody who I love to come and sing with me or play with me or whatever it is...it became clear in March that we wouldn't be able to do one in March and we probably weren't going to be able to do one in April and now it seems clear that we won't be able to do one for a long time. We were very concerned that the people who worked at Subculture weren't going to be able to get paid anything for a long time...so I wanted to do something for them because over these five years they've been really like a family and they help these shows come together...We thought let's do an online concert. I'm not a fan of live streaming, the sound is never good enough for me...So we decided to pre-record it all but when we were putting it together...I knew I had to ask my friend Shoshana Bean...and then I thought there's one other crazy idea so I texted my friend Ariana Grande and said would you come and do a song on the concert with me and she actually said yes which was wild and unexpected. So then we built all of the tracks...It was an amazing thing to be able to put out into the world..the video is still there...and we're also going to release the soundtrack of the video."

Later, Andréa played a game with Jason and Georgia. Her first question was "how many musical instruments do you have in your house?"

What is a song that makes you think of each other?

Georgia Sitt answered first, "Paul Simon, 'You're the One.'" Jason chimed in, "when we were on the tour with PARADE I had like eight CDs with me and one of them was that CD.

Jason then answered Andréa's question. "My answer is weirder but it's really true. When Georgia and I had not been together for very long, we were both in London and I was doing a show there and she had come out to hang out with me and we went one night to The Proms and we went to see, they were doing AN EVENING OF AMERICAN COMPOSERS and they did The Ives Three Places in New England and in the second movement of The Ives Three Places in New England...it's all these really weird musical jokes that are really funny and these instruments sort of pop out of places doing things but if you're not a musician the jokes may not mean anything. While we were sitting there in the audience next to each other watching this, there was one thing that happened where out of the whole Royal Albert Hall, the only two people who laughed were me and Georgia...I took her hand at that moment cause I was like this is what I've always wanted was someone who would speak this language with me...so every time I think of The Ives Three Places in New England I think about how that is the piece that sort of cemented us together."

Jason Robert Brown performed "Hope."

The next show will air tonight (8pm) with Wayne Brady.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.





