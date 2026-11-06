RECAP: CYNDI LAUPER’S SUITCASE OF MEMORIES Proves Girls Just Want To Have Fun and So Does Bonhams

Some rooms feel like a museum. Some feel like a party. Some feel like you've stepped into someone's heart. And in the rarest cases, some feel like all three. That's what it was like stepping into Bonhams days before Cyndi Lauper's Suitcase of Memories auction, where two floors were carefully curated with a lifetime of fashion, music, awards, and memorabilia.

I had the pleasure of visiting days before the sale. From the first glance through the windows, it was clear Bonhams held nothing back in creating a love letter to all the people who’ve loved Cyndi for more than four decades. I have to say, Bonhams New York is stunning, but what struck me was how welcoming their entire team is. Within moments of coming inside, I was offered a personal tour. I'm so grateful to sales manager Emma O'Brien, specialist and head of sale Nicole Smith, head of department Anna Hicks, and the wonderful Maxine Osa, for their time, warmth, and (most of all) their stories.

On the walk-through, I learned so many wonderful things. Some of my favorite bits included how Laura Wills, founder of Screaming Mimi’s (where Cyndi had a pre-fame job) and co-creator of the iconic newspaper skirt, had kept all the original newspapers they made it with, and together she and Cyndi were able to repair and refresh the forty-year-old piece of history.

One of my favorite items to view in person was the shoe mobile. It’s always been a dream of mine to own some handwritten Cyndi Lauper lyrics, so learning that she made it herself, specifically for the auction (using all her own photographs, in addition to the handwritten lyrics) made it even more epic to see. Spoiler: I didn't nab it. But I know where it went, and it's in incredible hands.

On the walk-through, the team told me this sale brought together fans from around the world, super engaged and inspired, and that the warmth and kindness of her fan base is a lot like the warmth and kindness of Cyndi herself. They called it one of their most fun and colorful auctions. Obviously. It's Cyndi Lauper.

What moved me most was how much the team wanted her individuality and identity to shine through in every corner of the display. I can say, definitively, they succeeded. And, from Anna Hicks’ account, Cyndi was very hands-on. Every day she showed up to zhuzh the room and make it more authentic. One day, she walked in with huge bags from Michaels, “We need more disco balls." She even brought plates from her own kitchen to set the table. In creating this, Hicks said, Cyndi had one goal: she wanted it to be fun for everyone.

It was.

The pajamas and Raggedy Ann doll from the "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" video, the "Time After Time" lunch box, the iconic newspaper skirt, a beloved dulcimer, the blouse she wore to record "We Are the World," the gold records, the tour memorabilia. It felt like stepping into her private world and getting the chance to take a piece of it home.

I've never been to an auction, let alone one at an iconic auction house. I can now say with total authority that it's thrilling. Between Cyndi's personal appearance (stunning in high-fashion harnessed look) and a room full of fans, the energy was exhilarating, and the gavel (wielded by the delightful Caroline Morrissey) kept the excitement going. The online sale ran most of the day, and watching the competition unfold was a joy (and a bit of stress) in itself.

I came away with two treasures: the original True Colors storyboard in the live auction, and the A Night to Remember gold record lot (one of my favorite albums), from the online portion. In all honesty, I lost out on some pretty iconic things: the shoe mobile (curses!), the signed Rolling Stone and Interview magazines, the contact sheets from the A Hat Full of Stars album cover shoot (some of the most magical and inspiring images ever put on an album cover), some of her jewelry, and the storyboard for her Hey Now (Girls Just Want to Have Fun) video. There was high interest in everything, and even though I lost more than I won, I wouldn't have it any other way. I got to participate in something amazing with music lovers from around the world and I'm thrilled that this wealth of music history has been spread among so many people whose lives she has touched.

Leading the sale was the iconic True Colors newspaper skirt, worn on the album and in the music video. After a fierce bidding war among

23 bidders across six countries, it sold for $45,500, more than 22 times its high estimate of $2,000. Other standouts included the "Time After Time" shoe mobile assemblage mobile, which sold for $11,050 against an estimate of $1,000 to $1,500. The red brocade outfit from the "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" video sold for $8,320. Cyndi's personal cassette tape collection sold for $7,680. The dress worn on the cover of the "Change of Heart" single sold for $7,040. The leopard print pajamas from the "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" video sold for $5,850. The red plaid dress worn to the first MTV Video Music Awards sold for $5,200. And the lot of photos, including the Hat Full of Stars contact sheets, sold for $3,840. (Side note, this is the only Cyndi Lauper Physical Album I have never been able to acquire—thus my desire for those amazing contact sheets. Bravo to whoever nabbed it!)

With a career this long and this iconic, I can only imagine this is the tip of Lauper’s memorabilia iceberg. I know I speak for many fans when I say I hope there will be a Suitcase of Memories III. (Ideally with more Hat full of Stars images!)

For fans and music lovers, the experience was magical. As far as I know, the only other place you can find this much Lauper history, besides her own home, is the Cyndi Lauper Museum in Orlando, Florida. I haven't made it there yet, but I've come to know its founder, the darling Joe Salg, who has made it a labor of love to acquire so many pieces of her music history and display them beautifully. In an effort to keep more of Lauper’s history free to view by all her fans, Joe and his brother set up a war room and prepared for days to bring home some iconic pieces. And I know beyond a doubt, he will be adding some amazing things to the museum after this auction.

One thing is for sure: Cyndi has touched millions of lives, not just with her music, but with her advocacy for gay rights, women's rights, queer youth, voting rights, and so much more. She has a once-in-a-million-lifetimes voice, and she doesn't just use it to sing. She uses it for good. That's the modern-day definition of a superhero.

Cyndi Lauper: Suitcase of Memories was presented by Bonhams, founded in 1793, one of the world's leading auction houses with salerooms in London, New York, Paris, and Hong Kong. For upcoming auctions, visit Bonhams.com.



To learn more about Cyndi, including details on her recently announced 2027 Vegas residency, visit her website.



To learn more about the Cyndi Lauper Museum, visit the website.

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