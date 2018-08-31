Public Theater, Transport Group, Educational Alliance, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 8/31

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/30/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs: Office Manager

OFFICE MANAGER Position Description: Weston Playhouse Theatre Company seeks a highly-motivated, well-organized Office Manager to join its team through December 2018. The Office Manager will report directly to the Executive Artistic Director, and work closely with other members of the Operations, Marketing, and Development staff. About the Company: Weston Playhouse Theatre Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Contracts Manager

The Public Theater is seeking an experienced Contracts Manager to provide contract support for all programs and serve as a key general management point person for the theater in relation to contracts. They will work with the General Manager, Assistant General Manager and Contracts Counsel to create, manage and track contracts for a variety of program initiatives taking place as far out as three years. Responsibilities: • Draft, negotiate and execute a variety of contracts including co-pro... (more)

Photographers: Headshots! Branding! Production and Event Photography!

My name is Lillian Cole and I'm offering my services as a HEADSHOT or BRANDING PHOTOGRAPHER for actors in New York City. Reasonable prices, multiple locations and 20+ edited photographs of your choices per hour of the session. Keep all the raw files! Excellent for auditions, websites and social media! If you're a director or producer looking for a PRODUCTION PHOTOGRAPHER, look no further! I offer high-quality production photos for print or online publication to advertise your show! Let my ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Tony Award Winning-Frantic Assembly Physical Theater Movement & Devising Workshops NYC & LA

Tony Award Winning-Frantic Assembly Physical Theater Movement & Devising Workshops NYC & LA Frantic Assembly, the award-winning London-based theater company, comes to New York City for two weekend workshops September 22-30th. Frantic Assembly won a Tony Award Best Choreography for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (West End, Broadway, UK & Ireland Tour, US tour). Frantic Assembly's physical theatre and devising workshops in New York City and Los Angeles are sponsored and... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Business Development and Marketing Associate

Educational Alliance, a 128 year old New York institution, is a vibrant, dynamic organization serving New Yorkers from all walks of life. We serve everyone regardless of the language they speak, where they come from, or their socioeconomic status. We believe that everyone should have a chance to live a better life and that arts and culture, education, health and wellness, and social services can help lay that foundation. The 14th Street Y, part of Educational Alliance, is a vibrant community c... (more)

: Administrative Fellows Program

Jacob's Pillow created the Administrative Fellows Program to provide paid professional development experiences in Company Management, Community Engagement, Administration, Marketing, Production, The School Programs, and Programming. Fellows are integral members of department teams and are charged to uphold the organization's work standards, ethics, and policies. Fellowships begin on October 1 of each year and end August 30 of the following year, with the exception of the Program Fellow which sta... (more)

: Producing Your Own Shows for Cruises & Theatres - MASTER CLASS

Have you ever wanted to create your own cabaret, tribute, or guest entertainer show, but have no idea where to begin? Let me help you! My name is DJ Bucciarelli and I am the executive producer of Carole's Kings, the hit all-male Carole King tribute that currently works with Celebrity, Norwegian, and Princess Cruises. Within 1 year Carole's Kings has not only taken the cruise industry by storm, but it has exploded onto the theatre scene with a 5 week, SOLD OUT run at Florida Studio Theatre, an... (more)

Temp Jobs: Volunteer Ushers needed for The Naturalists

Volunteer to assist our staff and get a free ticket to The Pond Theater Company's upcoming production of The Naturalists at Walkerspace (46 Walker Street, Manhattan) running September 7 - September 23, 2018. Set in a rural hamlet in County Monaghan, Ireland, The Naturalists follows the story of Francis and Billy Sloane, whose isolated existence is shaken by the arrival of the mysterious Josie. It is a story of secrets, atonement, and how we can be healed by the land, by each other and, maybe... (more)

Internships: Larvae-Tech Interns

In need of 2 tech interns to run crew LARVAE(Equity Showcase Production) at The Alchemical Studios (14th street and 6th ave). From Thursday 8/30-Sunday 9/2 one or multiple nights. Crew will help set up the show at around 6:00-6:30pm and strike it at 9pm. Free swag, coffee, and $20.00 stipend per show. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Program Assistant

Brooklyn Youth Chorus seeks a part-time Program Assistant to serve as a rehearsal manager and front desk receptionist. The rehearsal manager is responsible for taking attendance, monitoring chorister behavior before, during, and after rehearsal, and helping distribute music as needed. As the front desk receptionist, the program assistant is responsible for greeting guests and parents, answering the phone, email, and other administrative work. In additional to these tasks the program assistan... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Individual Giving Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Individual Giving Manager who will report to the Director of Development and the Director of Individual Giving and will assist in the development, implementation and management of an institution-wide stewardship program designed to foster and nurture long-term, meaningful relationships between The Public Theater and its donors. Essential Functions: The Individual Giving Manager will collaborate effectively with a diverse group of stakeholders including the Ex... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Campaign Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Campaign Manager. The Director will be responsible for the day-to-day planning, coordination and management of the Capital Campaign. The Campaign Manager helps set strategy as well as executes all aspects of a multi-faceted, multi-year, multi-phased campaign. The role entails working collaboratively with members of the Development staff, volunteers in various campaign committees, senior administrative staff as well as fundraising counsel (if applicable). Resp... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: 5-Star Academy- Musical Theater Technique Class

Musical Theater Technique Fall 2018 Classes: Thursdays 4-7pm - Ages 12-18 (Start date: Sept 13th) Saturdays 10am-1pm - Ages 8-13 (Start date: Sept 15th) CLASS DETAILS: Musical Theatre Technique will focus on expanding a deeper, more precise understanding of the student's acting ability and development of his/her acting skills in a song. Students will be assigned songs appropriate to their age and development, and workshop it over 12 weeks. Each student will have the opportunity to perfor... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Stage Manager

American Ballet Theatre, America's National Ballet Company, seeks a highly self-motivated individual for the Assistant Stage Manager position. ABT is a large, culturally diverse touring ballet company based in NY. The successful candidate will have a positive, supportive attitude and flexible personality with an ability to adapt and remain calm in high-stress situations, the ability to multi-task, great organizational skills with an attention to detail, and a willingness to work long hours. Can... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Design & Digital Media Manager

Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Design & Digital Media Manager to lead the design and creation of all digital and print materials, including graphic and audio/visual content, and to manage social media. The Design & Digital Media Manager will play an important role in building the organization's brand, attracting new audiences, and engaging visitors across channels during a time of significant growth in the Chorus's 27-year history. The ideal candidate will be a creative, collaborat... (more)

Internships: MARKETING, PR & SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN

MARKETING, PR & SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN The marketing intern will work closely with a recently expanded marketing team to implement promotional campaigns, manage press lists and show listings, and develop engaging content (including video creation) for social media. The intern will get actively involved in working with our artists (1000+ each year!), our shows (15 a week!), and the entire theater on all levels of promotion, publicity, and events. This internship is very flexible for growth and... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Seeking After School Theatre Enrichment Teachers in Oakland County Michigan

**LOOKING FOR RESPONSIBLE, DEDICATED TEACHERS FOR OUR ELEMENTARY MUSICAL THEATRE AFTER SCHOOL ENRICHMENT CLASSES. **EXPERIENCE IN THEATRE A MUST! **EXPERIENCE IN TEACHING A MUST! **A LOVE FOR CHILDREN A MUST! **CLASSES ARE HELD DIRECTLY AFTER SCHOOL AT SEVERAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS IN VARIOUS COMMUNITIES MONDAY-FRIDAY. 1 HOUR/DAY THESE ARE DAYS AND LOCATIONS AND TIMES THAT WE ARE LOOKING TO HIRE FOR THE 2018/19 SCHOOL YEAR AND POSSIBLY BEYOND! Mondays (Bloomfield Hills (Conant ... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Masterclass - Singing Solo

A masterclass-style, low-pressure, high-encouragement and maximum fun voice class. No matter what your initial skill or comfort levels are, Singing Solo helps you improve your singing voice, grow your knowledge of your own instrument, and build confidence singing in front of others. Only twelve spots available! Singing Solo - Tuesdays starting 9.24 From: $133.00 / month for 3 months Tuesdays 7:00pm - 9:30pm 8-week series: September 24 - November 13, 2018 (class will meet on 10/29 inst... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Scene Study

Take your scene work to the next level! This class will help you develop useful skills for auditions and performance alike. Explore the fundamentals of partner work, script analysis, and basic acting technique. Work with a classmate on an assigned scene and present at the final class session. Learn more and register here: https://afterworktheater.org/product/scene-study-thursdays-starting-9-26/ Thursdays 7:00pm - 9:00pm 8-week series: September 26 - November 15, 2018 Instructor: Lee Kas... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: Tour de Dance

Dance to some awesome tunes, make friends and have fun. What more could you ask for? In Tour de Dance, we'll start with traditional Broadway and then explore other styles beyond musical theater including Commercial Jazz and Contemporary. Each week includes an aerobic warm up, exercises to build technique, and a fun choreography combination. This class is a perfect mix of fun, sweating, and learning-all levels welcome! Learn more and register here: https://afterworktheater.org/product/tour-de-... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Senior Capital Projects Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Senior Capital Projects Manager to join its Capital Projects Department. The ideal candidate will assist in managing multiple large design and construction projects, specifically new construction and out-of-ground construction projects from programming and design through construction and close out, ranging in size from $25 million to $120 million. Under the leadership of the Director of Capital Projects and Construction, the Senior Capital Projects Manager will i... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant General Manager

The Public Theater is seeking an experienced Assistant General Manager to provide support and serve as a key general management point person for all programs. They will work with the General Manager on a variety of program initiatives taking place as far out as three years. The Assistant General Manager will draft, negotiate and execute a variety of contracts including co-production, enhancement agreements, underlying rights, presenting, author, consultant, and cast album agreements and en... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Programming Budget Manager

The Public Theater seeks candidates for the position of Programing Budget Manager. This position will manage the development, implementation, reconciliation and reporting of all artistic programming budgets. Under the direction of the General Manager, the Programming Budget Manager will interface with all relevant departments to capture the financial impact of the Public's wide breadth of programming which includes a downtown season of new work, Shakespeare in the Park, Mobile Unit tours, Publi... (more)

Graphics Designers: Graphic Design Assistant (Full-Time Temporary)

The Public Theater seeks a Graphic Design Assistant to join our in-house team. The Brand Creative Studio develops all internal and external materials with The Public's signature visual identity. Our range of work includes: Free Shakespeare in the Park, Joe's Pub, and a full season of new musicals, plays, events and programs at The Public's landmarked six-venue building at Astor Place. We are a passionate team that is deeply invested in the performing arts and The Public's mission that culture... (more)

