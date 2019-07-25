Positions with Signature Theatre, New York City Center, The Actor's Project NYC, More in BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 7/25

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/25/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Full Time Jobs: Building Manager

New York City Center is hiring a Building Manager responsible for the daily maintenance of the physical plant, security of property and personnel, fire prevention, and emergency action plans. The Building Manager will support the management of repair and construction projects, serve as the energy liaison officer for City Agencies, and complete administrative work involving scheduling, payroll processing, and invoice reconciliation. The Building Manager is expected to serve as an ambassador fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Front of House Manager

Status: Full-Time/Regular/ExemptReports to: Front of House ManagerThe Assistant Front of House Manager will support the Front of House Manager in administration, planning, coordination and execution of regular season performances, trainings, orientations and special events with a focus on providing guests with impeccable Front of House experiences. Responsibilities will take place across all A.C.T. properties; the Geary, Strand and Costume Shop Theaters as well as several smaller performance spa... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Mobile Unit Community Coordinator

The Public Theater seeks a Community Coordinator for our Mobile Unit Team! This position is a hands-on role that serves as the primary point of contact for all Mobile Unit community partners and program participants. The Mobile Unit Community Coordinator supports all Mobile Unit programming including but not limited to twice yearly Mobile Unit tours (local and National), Public Theater performances, Joe?s Pub collaborations, ongoing artist commissions and developmental work, and departmental a... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time, Seasonal Production Staff DCINY

Distinguished Concerts International, New York (DCINY) is a leading producer of dynamically charged full-scale choral masterworks, chamber music and instrumental performances. We are currently in search of highly self-motivated individuals to represent DCINY as part-time, seasonal paid production team members.Production Team members are responsible for representing DCINY with the utmost level of professionalism and are integral to the successful preparation and presentation of concerts in pres... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seeking Director

"Shooketh," part of the Summer Fresh Festival, is seeking a director for an upcoming 15-minute one act. Synopsis: part burlesque, part Shakespeare; expect a short but sweet performance. Seeking a director with dance/movement and Shakespeare experience.Expect three to five one-hour rehearsals between now and Sunday, Aug.18; runs Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. in NYC.... (more)

Internships: General Management Intern

GENERAL MANAGEMENT INTERNThe General Management Intern will assist the General Manager and Assistant General Manager in finance trackingand budget management, box office settlements and reconciliations, aiding in the contracting process for artists andproductions, company management duties, which include hospitality arrangements, and other administrative tasks asneeded. They will also be responsible for maintaining the caf and managing the various inventories across thebuilding.Upcoming producti... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Community Organizer

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is looking for a COMMUNITY ORGANIZER to be a part of the Artistic team. This position would be full-time and will work closely with the Artistic Director, Associate Artistic Director and Producer of New Play Development.The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is an Equal Opportunity Employer and accepts applications from a broad spectrum of candidates reflecting the diversity of the community we serve.Qualified candidates will have previous community outreach experi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Human Resources and Operations Manager

Job Title: Human Resources and Operations Manager(Potential of Director title depending on candidate?s experience)Job Summary:The Human Resources and Operations Manager (HROM) is directly responsible fordeveloping and managing a range of activities related to CRT?s daily fiscal health andoperations, as well as employee and labor relations. The HROM is responsible forinterfacing with CRT?s accountant for A/R, A/P, and payroll while working with eachdepartment to maintaining CRT?s internal control... (more)

: Facilities Manager

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a FACILITIES MANAGER to join the facilities team and report to the Director of Production and Facilities. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative... (more)

Internships: Arts Administration Internship

Pentacle is seeking part-time interns for our Fall 2019 session of our Internship Program. The session will run September 30 - November 22.The Internship Program matches interns with affiliated performing artists and artist service organizations, providing an unparalleled opportunity for both hands-on work experience and personalized professional development. Participants will work with their matched company for 10 hours per week over an 8 week period. Work responsibilities may include assistanc... (more)

Assistant Front of House ManagerDATE: July 18, 2019STATUS: Full-Time/Regular/ExemptREPORTS TO: Front of House ManagerPosition SummaryThe Assistant Front of House Manager will support the Front of House Manager in administration, planning, coordination and execution of regular season performances, trainings, orientations and special events with a focus on providing guests with impeccable Front of House experiences. Responsibilities will take place across all A.C.T. properties; the Geary, Strand a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Production and Operations Manager

POSITION TITLE: Assistant Production and Operations ManagerREPORTS TO (TITLE): Production and Operations ManagerDIRECT REPORTS (TITLES): Permanent Part Time Technician, Over-Hire StaffCLASSIFICATION: Exempt, not eligible for overtimeDUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The Assistant Production and Operations Manager is responsible to assist the Production and Operations Manager for all technical and operational aspects of presented performances, rental performances and events, educational and special ev... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Casting Call: Immersive Character Impersonators

CASTING CALL for American Immersion Theater actresses in Philadelphia!Mon, July 29, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 5:40 pmThe Whole Shebang, 1813 South 11th Street, Philadelphia PA 19148https://ait.careers/casting-calls/philadelphia/?src=broadwayworldSign up for a slot!Get consistent, paid work and be a part of the immersive movement. ?Base pay starting at $50.Seeking: Character ImpersonatorsIf you think you?d make a great Disney Princess, Superhero, or Murder Mystery Character, we would love to have you... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Engagement Manager

Status: Full Time/Regular/ExemptReports to: Director of Marketing & CommunicationsThe Digital Engagement Manager is part of the American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Marketing Department and leads strategic development and execution of digital marketing initiatives across paid, owned and earned channels designed to build brand awareness, audience engagement, audience development and revenue for the organization. Guided by A.C.T.?s brand and goals, the Digital Engagement Manager manages all digi... (more)

Part Time Jobs: House Manager

The House Manager welcomes audience members and introduces the performance. This role is responsible for ensuring that everyone has a safe, relaxed, and pleasant experience in our new Cultural Arts Center. Duties include oversight of all front-of-house operations before, during and after performances, limited coordination and assistance with the show, and supervision of theatre staff and volunteers. Requirements: •Prior House Management experience •Exemplary customer service skills •M... (more)

Internships: Talent Management Intern

As our INTERN you will work alongside both Cyd & Harold in all areas of TV/Film/Theatre and Literary. Responsibilities May include:-Scheduling client appointments and keeping tabs of clients? itineraries and daily activity which includes maintaining the office calendar (daily/weekly/monthly).-Organizing weekly meetings for new talent and current clients-Assisting in organizing Breakdown submissions, making frequent updates to the database, putting clients on tape for LA Projects, and editing au... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Wardrobe Supervisor

Childsplay, Arizona's professional theatre for young audiences has an opening for a Wardrobe Supervisor. Candidate should be a self-starter and possess good communication skills with a solid wardrobe and costuming background, general sewing and garment repair skills, familiarity with wigs, attention to detail, the ability to take direction and work independently as well as closely with others. Duties include, but are not limited to running wardrobe during on stage productions, run list developmen... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Business Development and Communications Coordinator

Are you looking for a challenging role that will allow you to utilize those excellent people skills? If you have impeccable organizational skills, and the ability to work autonomously and collaborate with others, then look no further ? this job is for you!AKA NYC, a global entertainment advertising agency specializing in verticals including Broadway, arts, leisure and culture, is looking for a Business Development and Communications Coordinator to join our Business Development Department. In th... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Signature Theatre, a Tony Award-winning LORT B theater in the Washington DC metro, seeks an experienced Technical Director. Signature produces an average of eight mainstage productions each season in two flexible-seating black box spaces: the 275 seat MAX Theatre and the 112 seat ARK. We also produce a series of cabarets, a student production through our education department, and facilitate a series of readings and workshops of new works. The Technical Director is responsible for all aspects of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Events and Membership Manager

We are seeking an enthusiastic, highly-organized candidate who is also a detail-oriented individual with exceptional skills in customer service and donor relations to manage special events for an acclaimed performing arts organization and an ongoing individual membership program. The Manager reports to the Director of Development and supports the entire development team.DUTIES INCLUDE:EVENTS? Manage all event project elements within timelines and budget;? Engage in regular communication and act ... (more)

Music Production: Seeking Musicians for Production of Annie

We are looking for musicians to perform in the Greenwood Little Theatre production of Annie that will run December 14-22, 2019. Please send an email to the director, David Dallas at davidadallas@gmail.com.We are particularly looking for the following instrumentation:BassCelloDrumsGuitar/BanjoKeyboardPercussion (Bells, Cabasa, Ratchet, Siren, Slapstick, Sleigh Bells, Temple Block, Timpani, Triangle, Whip, Xylophone)Reed 1 (Alto Saxophone, Clarinet, Flute, Piccolo, Soprano Saxophone)Reed 2 (Alto S... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Client Account Coordinator

Are you looking for a challenging role that will allow you to utilize those excellent people skills? If you have impeccable organizational skills, and the ability to work autonomously as well as alongside others, then look no further ? this job for you! AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in theatrical and non-theatrical entertainment, is in search of a Client Account Coordinator to be a part of our dynamic Client Services team. This individual will help to support the Client S... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Executive Director

The Virginia Theatre Association (VTA), the premier theatre association for the Commonwealth of Virginia, is seeking a full-time Executive Director to lead and advance Its mission and goals as a comprehensive theatre network. VTA is a member of the Southeastern Theatre Conference, the nation?s largest theatre organization. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the association?s consistent achievement of mission and financial objectives. The Executive Director helps to define the asso... (more)

The Scenic Designer will be responsible for designing for productions as well as teaching related classes while providing opportunities for students to have laboratory experiences in the scene shop. Candidate will teach courses such as Stagecraft, Lighting, Advanced Stage Lighting and Advanced Technical Design, Oversee the coordination of all aspect of scene shop. Engage actively as a collaborative and committed member of the drama faculty through assistance with productions, advising, retentio... (more)

The Scenic Designer will be responsible for designing for productions as well as teaching related classes while providing opportunities for students to have laboratory experiences in the scene shop. Candidate will teach courses such as Stagecraft, Lighting, Advanced Stage Lighting and Advanced Technical Design, Oversee the coordination of all aspect of scene shop. Engage actively as a collaborative and committed member of the drama faculty through assistance with productions, advising, retentio... (more)





