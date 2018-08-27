Positions with Public Theater, Transport Group, American Ballet Theatre, More in this Week's BWW Classifieds 8/27

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/23/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Individual Giving Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Individual Giving Manager who will report to the Director of Development and the Director of Individual Giving and will assist in the development, implementation and management of an institution-wide stewardship program designed to foster and nurture long-term, meaningful relationships between The Public Theater and its donors. Essential Functions: The Individual Giving Manager will collaborate effectively with a diverse group of stakeholders including the Ex... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Campaign Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Campaign Manager. The Director will be responsible for the day-to-day planning, coordination and management of the Capital Campaign. The Campaign Manager helps set strategy as well as executes all aspects of a multi-faceted, multi-year, multi-phased campaign. The role entails working collaboratively with members of the Development staff, volunteers in various campaign committees, senior administrative staff as well as fundraising counsel (if applicable). Resp... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: 5-Star Academy- Musical Theater Technique Class

Musical Theater Technique Fall 2018 Classes: Thursdays 4-7pm - Ages 12-18 (Start date: Sept 13th) Saturdays 10am-1pm - Ages 8-13 (Start date: Sept 15th) CLASS DETAILS: Musical Theatre Technique will focus on expanding a deeper, more precise understanding of the student's acting ability and development of his/her acting skills in a song. Students will be assigned songs appropriate to their age and development, and workshop it over 12 weeks. Each student will have the opportunity to perfor... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Stage Manager

American Ballet Theatre, America's National Ballet Company, seeks a highly self-motivated individual for the Assistant Stage Manager position. ABT is a large, culturally diverse touring ballet company based in NY. The successful candidate will have a positive, supportive attitude and flexible personality with an ability to adapt and remain calm in high-stress situations, the ability to multi-task, great organizational skills with an attention to detail, and a willingness to work long hours. Can... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Design & Digital Media Manager

Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Design & Digital Media Manager to lead the design and creation of all digital and print materials, including graphic and audio/visual content, and to manage social media. The Design & Digital Media Manager will play an important role in building the organization's brand, attracting new audiences, and engaging visitors across channels during a time of significant growth in the Chorus's 27-year history. The ideal candidate will be a creative, collaborat... (more)

Internships: MARKETING, PR & SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN

MARKETING, PR & SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN The marketing intern will work closely with a recently expanded marketing team to implement promotional campaigns, manage press lists and show listings, and develop engaging content (including video creation) for social media. The intern will get actively involved in working with our artists (1000+ each year!), our shows (15 a week!), and the entire theater on all levels of promotion, publicity, and events. This internship is very flexible for growth and... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Seeking After School Theatre Enrichment Teachers in Oakland County Michigan

**LOOKING FOR RESPONSIBLE, DEDICATED TEACHERS FOR OUR ELEMENTARY MUSICAL THEATRE AFTER SCHOOL ENRICHMENT CLASSES. **EXPERIENCE IN THEATRE A MUST! **EXPERIENCE IN TEACHING A MUST! **A LOVE FOR CHILDREN A MUST! **CLASSES ARE HELD DIRECTLY AFTER SCHOOL AT SEVERAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS IN VARIOUS COMMUNITIES MONDAY-FRIDAY. 1 HOUR/DAY THESE ARE DAYS AND LOCATIONS AND TIMES THAT WE ARE LOOKING TO HIRE FOR THE 2018/19 SCHOOL YEAR AND POSSIBLY BEYOND! Mondays (Bloomfield Hills (Conant ... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Masterclass - Singing Solo

A masterclass-style, low-pressure, high-encouragement and maximum fun voice class. No matter what your initial skill or comfort levels are, Singing Solo helps you improve your singing voice, grow your knowledge of your own instrument, and build confidence singing in front of others. Only twelve spots available! Singing Solo - Tuesdays starting 9.24 From: $133.00 / month for 3 months Tuesdays 7:00pm - 9:30pm 8-week series: September 24 - November 13, 2018 (class will meet on 10/29 inst... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Masterclass - Singing Solo

A masterclass-style, low-pressure, high-encouragement and maximum fun voice class. No matter what your initial skill or comfort levels are, Singing Solo helps you improve your singing voice, grow your knowledge of your own instrument, and build confidence singing in front of others. Only twelve spots available! Lean more and register here: https://afterworktheater.org/product/singing-solo-tuesdays-starting-9.24/ Singing Solo - Tuesdays starting 9.24 From: $133.00 / month for 3 months ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Scene Study

Take your scene work to the next level! This class will help you develop useful skills for auditions and performance alike. Explore the fundamentals of partner work, script analysis, and basic acting technique. Work with a classmate on an assigned scene and present at the final class session. Learn more and register here: https://afterworktheater.org/product/scene-study-thursdays-starting-9-26/ Thursdays 7:00pm - 9:00pm 8-week series: September 26 - November 15, 2018 Instructor: Lee Kas... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: Tour de Dance

Dance to some awesome tunes, make friends and have fun. What more could you ask for? In Tour de Dance, we'll start with traditional Broadway and then explore other styles beyond musical theater including Commercial Jazz and Contemporary. Each week includes an aerobic warm up, exercises to build technique, and a fun choreography combination. This class is a perfect mix of fun, sweating, and learning-all levels welcome! Learn more and register here: https://afterworktheater.org/product/tour-de-... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Senior Capital Projects Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Senior Capital Projects Manager to join its Capital Projects Department. The ideal candidate will assist in managing multiple large design and construction projects, specifically new construction and out-of-ground construction projects from programming and design through construction and close out, ranging in size from $25 million to $120 million. Under the leadership of the Director of Capital Projects and Construction, the Senior Capital Projects Manager will i... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant General Manager

The Public Theater is seeking an experienced Assistant General Manager to provide support and serve as a key general management point person for all programs. They will work with the General Manager on a variety of program initiatives taking place as far out as three years. The Assistant General Manager will draft, negotiate and execute a variety of contracts including co-production, enhancement agreements, underlying rights, presenting, author, consultant, and cast album agreements and en... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Programming Budget Manager

The Public Theater seeks candidates for the position of Programing Budget Manager. This position will manage the development, implementation, reconciliation and reporting of all artistic programming budgets. Under the direction of the General Manager, the Programming Budget Manager will interface with all relevant departments to capture the financial impact of the Public's wide breadth of programming which includes a downtown season of new work, Shakespeare in the Park, Mobile Unit tours, Publi... (more)

Graphics Designers: Graphic Design Assistant (Full-Time Temporary)

The Public Theater seeks a Graphic Design Assistant to join our in-house team. The Brand Creative Studio develops all internal and external materials with The Public's signature visual identity. Our range of work includes: Free Shakespeare in the Park, Joe's Pub, and a full season of new musicals, plays, events and programs at The Public's landmarked six-venue building at Astor Place. We are a passionate team that is deeply invested in the performing arts and The Public's mission that culture... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Publicity / Social Media Coordinator

The SOOP Theatre Company, Westchester's premier educational and professional theatre company, based in Pelham, NY (28 minutes from Grand Central Station), is currently seeking a Publicity / SM coordinator for immediate placement. This individual will be responsible for all aspects of traditional and online publicity for the season, as well as maintenance of all social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter). This individual will help to fully support the company's mission and vision an... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Professor: Sound Design and Digital Composition

Description The San Diego State University Schools of Music and Dance and Theatre, Television, and Film are seeking an assistant professor for a joint appointment in the area of Digital Composition and Sound Design. Description and Responsibilities: We seek a candidate who will engage in collaborative relationships with both faculty and students that will advance offerings in digital composition and sound design across the School of Music and Dance and the School of Theatre, Television, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Resident Sketch Writer

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking an experienced Sketch Writer to work in residence. The individual should have a strong improv background and at least 5 years of sketch comedy experience. The individual will be responsible for writing sketch material to be performed weekly in FST's Comedy Theatre, Bowne's Lab. In addition, the Sketch Writer will work in FST's New Play Development and writing bridge material for FST Cabaret musical revues. FST develops a minimum of 3 new revues each season fo... (more)

Internships: Under The Radar Festival Intern

The Public Theater is seeking one full-time intern for the Under the Radar festival. Under the Radar (UTR) is an annual theater festival that spotlights International Artists ranging from emerging talents to masters in the field. This internship is designed for candidates pursuing a career in theater producing, especially those interested in experimental and international work. The internship provides a hands-on education in the production of a major theater festival, from the creation of the... (more)

Internships: Operations Intern

The Public has produced shows at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park and its downtown home on Lafayette Street since the 1960s and currently produces a full season of shows year-round including classics, musicals, and new works. The building at 425 Lafayette is a landmark that was initially constructed beginning in 1850 as New York City's first free public library, and the Delacorte has welcomed over 5 million people to its free Shakespeare in the Park performances. The Operations Department ... (more)

Internships: New Work Development Internship

The Public Theater is seeking one full-time intern in the New Work Development Department, which is responsible for the cultivation and shepherding of new plays and musicals at The Public Theater and Joe's Pub. Responsibilities: • Reading and evaluating synopsis submissions and corresponding with playwrights • Logging new plays • Attending and reporting back on readings and performances of new plays and musicals • Reading and covering new work submitted to the Public • Writing pass ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Polar Express Train Ride Audition Announcement

Lee Street Theatre announces auditions for THE POLAR EXPRESS TM Train Ride at The North Carolina Transportation Museum; a live, interactive event based on the film by Warner Bros. Seeking: Actors & Singers to portray various roles (See breakdown below) Audition Dates: September 22, 23, 29 from Noon-5pm and September 30 from 3-5pm. Audition Location: Steppin' Out Dance Company, 1401 S Salisbury Ave, Spencer, NC 28159 Character Breakdown:? Conductor & Hobo: Male, 30-50, charming, outgo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Major Gifts Officer

The Public Theater's Development Department is hiring a Major Gifts Officer to operate as a frontline fundraiser. This individual will report directly to the Director of Development and will work closely with the Chief Advancement Officer and the Individual Giving Team. The Major Gifts Officer will be tasked with building successful donor relationships and increasing annual support for the institution by cultivating and stewarding a portfolio of prospects and Partners Program donors in support... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Manager of Institutional Partnerships

The Public Theater is seeking a Manager of Institutional Partnerships who will report to the Director of Institutional Partnerships and is responsible for the generation and growth of varied revenue through cultivating, building, and maintaining high quality relationships and innovative partnerships with institutional partners, including corporations and organizations. Responsibilities: • Work closely with the Director of Institutional Partnerships to develop the Public's institutional givi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Grant Writer

The Public Theater is seeking a Grant Writer who will report to the Director of Institutional Partnerships and is responsible for developing and writing grant proposals to foundations and other grant-making organizations and will persuasively communicate the Public's mission and programs to potential funders. The Grant Writer will assemble and assist with the submission of grant requests, establish and maintain personal contact and relationships with foundation contacts, conduct prospect resear... (more)

