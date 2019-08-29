Positions with New York City Center, Virginia Stage Company, The Shed, Walnut Street, More in BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 8/29

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/29/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs: Broadway Ambassador

Seeking Broadway Ambassadors for outdoor marketing promotions within Times Square, in addition to other locations throughout Manhattan, for the Fall/Winter season. These dedicated and energetic candidates should present themselves in a charismatic and engaging way, and be comfortable approaching potential customers.Shifts are available seven days a week, with an average of 4-6 hours per shift, and positions are open immediately. Specific dress code is required and work is primarily outdoors. Pay... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Assistant

About Ballet Hispnico Ballet Hispnico, the premier Latino dance organization in the United States, has been inspiring young artists and enriching our cultural landscape for nearly 50 years. We bring communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance, reaching audiences around the world with transformational performances by our professional Company, encouraging students through exceptional training at our School of Dance located on Manhattan's Upper West Side, and engagin... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Ballet Hispánico- Development Assistant

About Ballet Hispnico Ballet Hispnico, the premier Latino dance organization in the United States, has been inspiring young artists and enriching our cultural landscape for nearly 50 years. We bring communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance, reaching audiences around the world with transformational performances by our professional Company, encouraging students through exceptional training at our School of Dance located on Manhattan's Upper West Side, and engagi... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Visitor Experience Associate (Part Time)

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building?a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group?physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Outbound Sales Manager

Walnut Street Theatre, America's oldest theatre and one of the nation?s most financially stable non-profit arts organizations, is seeking resumes for the position of Outbound Sales Manager. Responsibilities include leading teams to maximize potential for production ticket sales and fundraising efforts, providing excellent customer service, and accurate and timely reporting. Successful candidate must have strong sales capabilities, along with excellent mentoring, coaching and people management sk... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Stagehand

Title: Part-Time StagehandDepartment: ProductionReports to: Associate Director of ProductionInternal Contacts: Faculty, Staff, StudentsExternal Contacts: Overhire WorkersDate Listed: August 21, 2019Application Due: RollingStart Date: RollingDomainsPerform work for load-ins, strikes, rehearsals, classes, concerts and other performances as a general stagehand and/or electrician.MSM?s stagehands are non-departmental, and work calls in all MSM venues, from a fully rigged proscenium theatre to smalle... (more)

Internships: Volunteers for Non profit (LGBTQ) Community Theatre Company

The Alternative Theatre Company (LGBTQ theatre) Is looking for volunteers for upcoming NYC production ofA WANING GIBBOUS MOONOCT-DEC (2019)BECOME A PART OF THE VOLUNTEER TEAMThe Alternative Theatre Company is a nonprofit LBTQ theatre that relies on the dedication and passion of our volunteers. Our team of helpers make our high-quality productions possible. We would love to have you join us!MISCELLANEOUS POSITIONS (ages 18+)We always have positions that require special expertise, particularly in... (more)

: Triangle Rainbow Theater Seeking a Stage Manager

Triangle Rainbow Theater Co in NYC is seeking a Stage Manager for a 70 minute thriller play, titled "LAME DUCKS". The play is part of the Dream Up festival presented by Crystal Field, Artistic Director for Theater of the New City. (Cabaret Theater)You will be needed from 9/4-9/15 on certain days only! 6 performances plus a tech rehearsal and one rehearsal at the theater on Wednesday 8/28/19 from 10am till 2pm.You will be responsible for handing out programs at each performance, help setting up ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Stage Manager/Usher (Dream Up Festival)

Triangle Rainbow Theater is seeking a Stage Manager for an upcoming play Sept 4-15th titled,"LAME DUCKS" a psycho thriller, by Anthony FuscoThe play runs about 70 minutes, and there will be 6 performances. 9/4, 9/6, 9/8, 9/10, 9/12, 9/15 all evening performances. You must be available for the whole run! You will be needed this Wed 8/28 from 10 to 2pm.Monday 9/2 tech from 2:00-6:00pm at the theater, and all performances.For more information on the festival go to www.dreamupfestival.org please co... (more)

Temp Jobs: Stage Manager/Usher (Dream Up Festival)

Triangle Rainbow Theater is seeking a Stage Manager for an upcoming play Sept 4-15th titled,"LAME DUCKS" a psycho thriller, by Anthony FuscoThe play runs about 70 minutes, and there will be 6 performances. 9/4, 9/6, 9/8, 9/10, 9/12, 9/15 all evening performances. You must be available for the whole run! You will be needed this Wed 8/28 from 10 to 2pm.Monday 9/2 tech from 2:00-6:00pm at the theater, and all performances.For more information on the festival go to www.dreamupfestival.org please co... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Producer

About En Garde ArtsEn Garde Arts was founded in 1985 and is widely credited with putting site-specific theatre on the map in New York City. The company relaunched in 2014 with a revised mission focused on social impact. En Garde Arts creates, produces and presents bold theatre experiences that reach across artistic, physical and social boundaries. We aim to increase empathy and open-mindedness by illuminating nuanced perspectives and unspoken truths behind the salient issues of our time.2020 is ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Production

Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each summer season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18. We are rapidly expanding our programming imprint and expanding our operations to support year-round programming.The Director of Production is a full time, year-round Aspen-based position responsible for providing the essential leadership required to maintain an effici... (more)

Internships: Fall 2019 Internships

THE RIANT THEATRE MANAGEMENT PROGRAM INTERNSHIPSWHO: High School, undergraduate and graduate students; recent graduates; early-career professionals. WHEN: FULL theatre season (September - June) or Seasonal: FALL (September-December), SPRING (January - May), SUMMER (June - August). WHAT: A part-time theatre internship (25 hrs per week, Mon-Fri or Wed-Sun, 1pm - 6pm or 6pm - 11pm) in a professional and educational environment. Intensive training and work in one department. Attendance at departmen... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Grants Coordinator

Grants Coordinator (Programs Department) The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York), a leading service and advocacy organization for New York City?s more than 400 nonprofit theatres, seeks a Grants Coordinator to support the Programs Department in managing A.R.T./New York?s grant-making programs in support of our organizational vision and goals. We believe that our core values of Opportunity, Innovation, Community, Empowerment, Justice and Equity are enhanced when we create a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Thunder River Theatre Company | Director of DevelopmentPosition SummaryThunder River Theatre Company is seeking a dynamic and highly capable individual to join our small, creative team and oversee and champion the theatre?s fundraising efforts. Founded in 1995, TRTC is honored to have a consistent giving history from loyal patrons and donors, providing a solid base from which to build. With recently expanded programming and offerings, TRTC looks to increase its annual support, cultivate and inc... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Manager

BOX OFFICE MANAGER ? Florida Studio Theatre is seeking a Box Office Manager for its 5-theatre complex.Duties include, but are not limited to: ticket sales; communication and enforcement of ticketing policies; daily analysis of ticket sales; constant communication with other departments; opening and closing the box office; creating and managing holds; reconciling box office receipts; hiring, training, scheduling and supervision of box office staff.The right candidate must have excellent communica... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director / Master Carpenter / Rentals Coordinator

The Play Group Theatre (PGT), a White Plains, NY based non-profit theatre for children and teenagers entering its 25th year, is currently seeking a full-time Assistant Technical Director/Master Carpenter/Rentals Coordinator. PGT is a conservatory quality program for young actors, producing 7 MainStage shows annually, in downtown White Plains, NY. We are seeking applicants with a BA/BFA (MA/MFA preferred) in technical theatre or equivalent experience. Applicants must possess a mastery of carpe... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Teaching Artist / Director

TEACHING ARTIST/DIRECTOR The Play Group Theatre, a Westchester based company dedicated to providing theatre making and diverse performance opportunities to children and teenagers, is seeking Teaching Artists and Directors for the upcoming season. PGT's programming includes several MainStage shows, a Theatre Lab program, an Improv and Cabaret Troupe, Design/Tech, and Arts in Education for ages 7-18, and Little Theatre for ages 4-6. All programs are held in our facility in White Plains, NY. ... (more)

: PICT Classic Theatre seeks Production Manager

... (more)

Full Time Jobs: PRODUCTION MANAGER

PICT Classic Theatre, an internationally recognized theater in Pittsburgh, PA, is seeking a full-time Production Manager for their 2019-2020 season of THE WOMAN IN BLACK, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and DA.Employment will be seasonal, full time between September 17, 2019-May 31, 2020. A seasonal salary is offered for this position, paid biweekly. DUTIES AND REQUIREMENTSProduction Scheduling: Coordinating with our venue, WQED Multimedia, on all aspects of production, and acting as liaison between... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Lighting Project Manager

Focus Lighting, a fast-paced, innovative, and award-winning architectural lighting design firm based in New York City, has an immediate opening for a full-time Project Manager. This is an extraordinary opportunity for a candidate that is intelligent, energetic, and who is eager to contribute to the creation of unique, world-class architectural projects (see some of our work at www.focuslighting.com). Seeking ONLY candidates with a background in architectural lighting or theatrical lighting desig... (more)

Temp Jobs: Development Assistant, Temporary

The Public Theater is seeking a temporary Development Assistant to join our Development team, helping to generate over $30 million in annual revenue to support The Public's broad range of artistic programming.The temporary Development Assistant will help assist the Institutional Partnerships and Corporate Sponsorships and the Individual Giving teams with various tasks which include mailings, ticketing, database entry and providing overall administrative support.Key Responsibilities: The duties ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Musical Theatre Workshop

Calling all musical theatre artists actively conducting and/or playing! This intensive 4-hour workshop is for you! Audit-only participation also available for those interested in the profession. WHO: EnsembleNYC WHAT: Musical Theatre Workshop WHERE: Ripley-Grier Studios, 520 Eighth Ave, NYC WHEN: Monday, September 16, 2019 from 1-5PM HOW: apply online at www.ensemblenyc.us DEADLINE: Sept 3, 2019 FEE: $150 conductors; $75 auditors FACULTY: Laura Bergquist Broadway Conductor... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each summer season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18. We are rapidly expanding our programming imprint, and expanding our operations to support year-round programming. The Director of Production is a full time, year-round Aspen-based position responsible for providing the essential leadership required to maintain an ef... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Operations Assistant

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building?a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group?physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to n... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You