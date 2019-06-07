Positions with New York City Center, Signature Theatre, Waterwell, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 6/7

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/6/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Job: Costumes Apprentice

Hartford Stage is seeking a Costumes Apprentice for the 2019/2020 season. The Costume Apprentice will work as a member of the team whose primary purpose is the creation, load in and removal of costumes for each production. Duties include, but are not limited to, assisting costume shop staff with shopping, swatching, construction, and tech, assisting with rentals and stock upkeep, and joining the wardrobe run crew for The Hartford Stage?s production of A Christmas Carol. Ideal candidate will hav... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Teaching Artist - Movement

Waterwell, an award-winning Off-Broadway company entering its 18th year, seeks a Movement Teaching Artist to join the Waterwell Drama Program, the company?s growing arts education wing. Founded in 2002, Waterwell is a non-profit, civic-minded theater and education company. Waterwell strives to prove itself a vital presence in the lives of its audience by remaining always responsive: responsive to the events affecting the world at large, responsive to changing modes of expr... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Ticket Services Manager

Part American palace, part industrial shed, Park Avenue Armory is dedicated to supporting unconventional works in the visual and performing arts that need non-traditional spaces for their full realization, enabling artists to create and audiences to experience epic and adventurous presentations that cannot be mounted elsewhere in New York City. ?Few cultural institutions have been as adept at pushing the cultural FOMO button, triggering that ?fear of missing out? that New Yorkers hate?? ?The Ne... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Director - Shea's Performing Arts Center

OrganizationLocated in Buffalo, New York, Shea?s Performing Arts Center (Shea?s) opened in 1926 as Shea?s Buffalo Theatre. Nicknamed The Wonder Theatre, Shea?s Buffalo Theatre was the dream of Michael Shea. Originally serving as a movie house, it would later stage vaudeville shows and play host to the likes of the Marx Brothers, Frank Sinatra, George Burns, and Bob Hope. Today, Shea?s presents touring Broadway musicals and other live entertainment in its three venues: Shea?s Buffalo Theatre, She... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Alumni Services Coordinator

AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, with campuses in New York City and Hollywood, is one of the foremost post-secondary performing arts colleges in the country. AMDA offers Bachelor of Fine Arts degree programs in Acting, Musical Theatre, Dance Theatre and Performing Arts as well as two year conservatory programs.The Alumni Services Coordinator will assist in supporting AMDA's alumni engagement programs. The environment at AMDA requires teamwork, a can-do attitude, perseveranc... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Membership Manager

New York City Center is seeking an organized, energetic, performing arts lover with at least three years of related development experience as our next Membership Manager. This manager is responsible for leading all facets of the Friends of City Center membership program. This position provides direction to the Membership Assistant and apprentices working within the Individual Giving portfolio. The Membership Manager is expected to uphold and model excellent standards of professionalism and d... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing & Communications

The OpportunityFollowing a phase of rapid growth in recent years, MCC Theater seeks a dynamic and experienced Director of Marketing & Communications to lead organizational initiatives that will ensure audience engagement while maximizing earned revenue. The ideal candidate will bring the ambition and proven track-record to strategically promote a season of exciting new work, while always strengthening the connection between a diverse audience and the MCC Theater mission. This role requires a sa... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Project Manager

Job Title: Project ManagerHudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation and paintedscenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit ourwebsite www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NYThe Project Manager represents the company to clients and vendors and is responsible for selling,bidding, and managing projects including project revenue and margin. The Project Manager consultswith senior executives on contrac... (more)

Full Time Jobs: House Managers and Box Office Managers

Description:The New York Musical Festival nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theater. NYMF is the largest annual musical theater festival in America. Each summer the Festival presents productions, concerts, readings and events in the heart of New York City's Theater District. NYMF seeks House Managers and Box Office Managers for the 2019 Festival. The Festival run... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Automation Systems Designer

Job Title: Automation Systems DesignerLocation: Ozark, Missouri or Fairview, New JerseyThe Automation Systems Designer is responsible for the development, installation and maintenance of software systems on customer sites such as operating systems, development software and communications programming, including software systems.RESPONSIBILITIES:Involved in process control software development to include, but not limited to, programmable logic controllers (PLC) self-contained HMI units, and full ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Systems and Mechanical Designer

Location: Fairview, New Jersey or Ozark, MissouriOverview:iWeiss is a nationwide leader in manufacturing and installation of theatrical systems. We are seeking an induvial who is ready to work in the expansion and further development of our engineering department for systems that are geared toward live theatres, displays, themed environments, theme parks, cruise ships and other entertainment venues alike.Qualified individuals should be responsible, have a strong attention to detail, great probl... (more)

: Assistant Company Manager

The Assistant Company Manager supports the Artistic department with logistical planning and implementation for artists? residencies. This position requires an outgoing, self-starter who enjoys artists and is an excellent communicator. They must be highly organized, detail-oriented, and a strong multi-tasker. The position requires a flexible disposition, discretion, the ability to remain level-headed in stressful situations, and to make decisions in accordance with established procedures. Candid... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Desktop Support/Network Administrator

New York City Center is hiring a full-time, non-exempt Desktop Support/Network Administrator to support the IT Department in providing essential technology assistance for desktop, level 1 box office, and call center support functions. The Desktop Support/Network Administrator is expected to provide responsive, knowledgeable, and efficient guidance while finding proactive solutions and professionally representing City Center in all interactions. This position will primarily work in our admini... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Institutional Giving Manager

New York City Center is seeking a highly skilled writer and fundraising professional as our next Institutional Giving Manager. The Institutional Giving Manager will be a key member on the development team, highly involved in all aspects of institutional giving and responsible for managing institutional donor relationships with foundations, corporations and government agencies. This Manager is also the primary grant writer and delivers all institutional donor correspondence. The Manager is expect... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Individual Giving and Special Events Manager

Ars Nova seeks a strategic, innovative and entrepreneurial fundraising professional to join our team as our Individual Giving and Special Events Manager. Reporting to the Development Director, the position is a key member of our fundraising team with direct ownership over broad areas of contributed income including our Super Nova program, special benefit events like our annual Nova Ball and corporate sponsorships.Ars Nova exists to discover, develop and launch singular theater, comedy and music... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Production

Seeking an experienced and skilled Director of Production to be part of Second Stage Theatre?s growing institution. The right candidate will work to maintain and ensure the caliber of our first class productions in our three venues both on and off-Broadway. This position reports directly to the Executive Director.RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:-Responsible for assembling seasonal production budget-Work with Creative team to remain within production budget requirements-Bid production elements to variou... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Literary Director

Geva Theatre Center seeks an Assistant Literary Director/Dramaturg. Geva?s growing literary department supports the production of world premieres as well as plays within the canon: projects over the last couple of years have included new plays by Mona Mansour, Keith Glover, Catherine Trieschmann Miller, Brent Askari, Molly Smith Metzler, Lila Rose Kaplan, Mat Smart, Nora Cole, Wendy MacLeod, Clarence Coo, Elyzabeth Wilder, Jamie Pachino, Prince Gomolvilas, and Universes, among others. The litera... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Controller

Reports to: General Manager and Executive DirectorPosition Status: Full time, Regular, ExemptSalary: Commensurate with ExperienceBenefits: Medical & Dental (Shared Expense); 401K; Paid Vacation & Sick Leave; PaidHolidaysApplication: Cover letter must accompany resume submissionAbout Us: Laguna Playhouse, a nationally acclaimed, non-profit, professional theatre located steps away from the Pacific Ocean in the charming arts colony of Laguna Beach, CA seeks a full-time Controller. Reporting to the ... (more)

: Costume Cutter / Draper

Costume Cutter/DraperThe nationally recognized Asolo Repertory Theatre (LORT B) seeks experienced Cutter/Draper for a salaried position to start August of 2019Responsibilities include?Interpret costume renderings and produce patterns for 8-show season and other additional outside projects as deemed necessary by the costume shop manager.?Generate and fit mock-ups and existing garments in a thorough and efficient fashion?Create work lists and hand out projects to other assigned shop employees?Res... (more)

Temp Jobs: Director/stage manager/music director needed

Seeking director, music director and stage manager for off-off Broadway showcase production this fall in NYC of Revolutionary Gentleman: The Rock Opera, the tragic-comic true-life story of the American Revolution, as seen through the eyes of Benedict Arnold. --Think Jesus Christ Superstar meets Little Shop of Horrors -- 12 performances over a three week period this October. Stipends will be paid. Please contact Steven W Rodgers (composer) at mistercomposer@gmail.com for info and materials, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Facilities Manager

ASSISTANT FACILITIES MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a motivated, detail-oriented ASSISTANT FACILITIES MANAGER. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability, age, protected veteran status, gender identity or expression, familial status, sex... (more)

Full Time Jobs: 19/20 Education Apprentice

Hartford Stage is seeking Education Apprentices for the 2019/2020 season. The Education Apprentice will serve as a staff teaching artist, and assist in all aspects of the education department. Duties will include teaching in-school, after-school, and Studio programs, assisting with study guides, and assisting with all aspects of administration in the education department. Ideal candidate will have a degree in theatre and/or education, experience working with children, flexibility and a positiv... (more)





