Podcast: THE BROADWAY GINGER Tackles LES MISERABLES and PETER PAN in debut episodes

The company releases new musical deep-dives every Monday

THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST has dropped their first two episodes, "I Dreamed a Dream - Classic Theatre Obsessions" and "I Won't Grow Up - Theatre in Schools." Host Sally Henry Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott explore the production history, cast, and strong opinions about LES MISERABLES and PETER PAN, with shout-outs to local theatres The Pumphouse Players and the Atlanta Lyric Theatre.

Take a listen below!

In the Broadway Ginger Podcast's debut episode, we share our first introductions to the theatre world to discover that Sally fell in LOVE with THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL as a child, and Ashley went full homeschooler on her PHANTOM OF THE OPERA obsession by reading the book first. After making our case for why LES MIS=ALADDIN, we take a deep dive into LES MISERABLES with a constructive dump on the 2012 movie. Click here for the full show notes and bonus Broadway videos.

In our second episode, two former homeschoolers go back to school. Or home. Or wherever theatre education can be found. Our trip down memory lane reveals that Sally starred in an in-the-round, living room production of THE LITTLE MERMAID as a child, and Ashley's homeschool group might or might not have rehearsed an original play in a friend's pool. Ashley gets an excuse to gush about the wonder that is Cathy Rigby as we take a deep dive into Broadway's PETER PAN. Click here for the full show notes and bonus Broadway videos.

Next week on THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, they take a deep dive into a musical that Ashley adores and Sally tries to like but really doesn't as they discuss traveling long distances for theatre.

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. Every Monday, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com or connect on social media: Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger, Ashley Elliott- @acelliott94.

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You