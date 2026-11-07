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Playlist: 55 Political Anthems for a Brighter Tomorrow

Whether you're ready to raise your voice, rally your community, or simply find a reason to keep believing, let Broadway provide the soundtrack for whatever comes next.

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Featured Topic Broadway Jukebox More Coverage

The votes have been cast, Election Day has come and gone, and a new chapter in American politics is beginning. But if Broadway has taught us anything, it's that the fight for a brighter tomorrow doesn't end when the curtain falls!

For generations, musical theatre has given a voice to those who dare to dream bigger, stand up for what they believe in, and challenge the status quo. From revolutionaries fighting for freedom to ordinary citizens demanding to be heard, Broadway's greatest political anthems remind us that change is possible, progress takes perseverance, and even the smallest voice can make a mighty difference.

Whether you're celebrating the results, reflecting on the road ahead, or simply looking for a little inspiration, there's no better time to turn up the volume on the songs that remind us of the power of hope, unity, and collective action. BroadwayWorld has assembled a playlist of 55 political anthems from musicals including Hamilton, Les Misérables, Newsies, Ragtime, 1776, Suffs, Hair, Hadestown, and more. These are songs about standing together, speaking out, breaking barriers, and believing in a future worth fighting for.

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