When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Playlist: 55 Political Anthems for a Brighter Tomorrow
Whether you're ready to raise your voice, rally your community, or simply find a reason to keep believing, let Broadway provide the soundtrack for whatever comes next.
The votes have been cast, Election Day has come and gone, and a new chapter in American politics is beginning. But if Broadway has taught us anything, it's that the fight for a brighter tomorrow doesn't end when the curtain falls!
For generations, musical theatre has given a voice to those who dare to dream bigger, stand up for what they believe in, and challenge the status quo. From revolutionaries fighting for freedom to ordinary citizens demanding to be heard, Broadway's greatest political anthems remind us that change is possible, progress takes perseverance, and even the smallest voice can make a mighty difference.
Whether you're celebrating the results, reflecting on the road ahead, or simply looking for a little inspiration, there's no better time to turn up the volume on the songs that remind us of the power of hope, unity, and collective action. BroadwayWorld has assembled a playlist of 55 political anthems from musicals including Hamilton, Les Misérables, Newsies, Ragtime, 1776, Suffs, Hair, Hadestown, and more. These are songs about standing together, speaking out, breaking barriers, and believing in a future worth fighting for.
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