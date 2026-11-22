William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, officially opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on November 19, 2026. Go inside the opening night festivities with red carpet photos below!

Among the stars in attendance for opening night were Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Nixon, Angela Bassett, Rachel Zegler, and more, all pictured on the red carpet at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Tony Award and multiple Olivier Award-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd is back on Broadway this season with his critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing starring Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award winner, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as ‘Benedick’ and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell in her Broadway debut as ‘Beatrice.’

The strictly limited 10-week engagement will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre through Sunday, January 10, 2027 and opens tonight, November 19, 2026.

What did the critics think of the production? Read all the reactions and reviews in our roundup.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Naomi Odenkirk and Bob Odenkirk



Cricket Pearl Silverstein and Busy Phillips



Cricket Pearl Silverstein and Busy Phillips



Kid Cudi



Kid Cudi



Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan



Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan



Tyler Siems, Wendy Orshan and Katy Eynon



Amy Lagae and Frank DiLella



Adian Kohn-Murphy and Stephen Trask