"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Zegler, Odenkirk, Cranston, Bassett & more on Opening Night carpet for MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING!
Go inside the Broadway opening night celebration of Jamie Lloyd's Shakespeare revival with red carpet photos from the Winter Garden Theatre.
William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, officially opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on November 19, 2026. Go inside the opening night festivities with red carpet photos below!
Among the stars in attendance for opening night were Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Nixon, Angela Bassett, Rachel Zegler, and more, all pictured on the red carpet at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Tony Award and multiple Olivier Award-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd is back on Broadway this season with his critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing starring Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award winner, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as ‘Benedick’ and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell in her Broadway debut as ‘Beatrice.’
The strictly limited 10-week engagement will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre through Sunday, January 10, 2027 and opens tonight, November 19, 2026.
What did the critics think of the production? Read all the reactions and reviews in our roundup.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Naomi Odenkirk and Bob Odenkirk
Cricket Pearl Silverstein and Busy Phillips
Cricket Pearl Silverstein and Busy Phillips
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi
Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan
Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan
Tyler Siems, Wendy Orshan and Katy Eynon
Amy Lagae and Frank DiLella
Adian Kohn-Murphy and Stephen Trask
Michael Katz and Brian A. Moreland
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