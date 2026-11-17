Join Marc and Chris as they talk about this week's news from the Great White Way and generally geek out about Theatre!
Photos: Xolo Maridueña Makes Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
The cast currently features Gina Torres, Rick Negron, Mel Semé and more.
Cobra Kai & Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña is making his Broadway Debut as Juan De Marcos in Buena Vista Social Club. Get a first look at photos of Xolo in the show!
The cast currently features Gina Torres (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén, understudy for Ibrahim and Compay), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), and Xolo Maridueña (Juan De Marcos).
Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it.
Photo credit: Laurel Hinton, Matthew Murphy
Xolo Maridueña
Xolo Maridueña
Gina Torres and Xolo Maridueña
The cast
The company
The company
Wesley Wray and company
The company
The company
The company
Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton]
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Podcasts
Broadway 2025 in Review: Standout Shows, Performances, and the Road to 2026
In this episode of “Half Hour”, we look back at the 2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway year, from new works like John Proctor Is the Villain and Buena Vista Social Club to other standout plays and musicals that stayed with us.
Broadway Time at Carmine's with Wesley Wray | Buena Vista Social Club
Broadway newcomer Wesley Wray, currently starring in Buena Vista Social Club, joins host Joel Crump for a new edition of Broadway Time at Carmine’s. About Wesley: Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim) Broadway debut!
#104 - Joe Rosko - Built for the Stage
Founder and Fitness Coach to the theater community Joe Rosko joins Behind the Awards to chat about his journey with Fitness and Performing. Joe shares Fitness tips and also give some of his favorite performance in the most recent seasons.
Join Heather and Amber as they review all of the highs(and lows) of the 2025 Tony Awards! We discuss our personal favorite moments, what went well, what didn't. You don't want to miss this! 🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up?
Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway: A New Musical Journey
In this episode, we dive into the Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. We discuss the show’s cultural impact, the role of Cuban music, and standout performances from the cast, including Natalie Venetia Belcon.
BONUS CHAT: Meet The Nominees For The Chita Rivera Awards! Red Carpet Coverage!
Jonathan Groff (Just In Time), Robyn Hurder (Smash), Josh Bergasse (Smash), Warren Carlyle (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical), Shannon Lewis (Just In Time), and more are nominees at this year's Chita Rivera Awards!
#85 - Natalie Venetia Belcon - Concurs Candela
Natalie Venetia Belcon brings her Lortel Winning performance of Omara to the Schoenfeld Theater. Buena Vista Social Club has the 2025 Broadway season a flurry and Behind the Awards gets the scoop for the star.
Act 47: It's the End of the Season as We Know It
Join Heather and Amber as they talk about the 2024-2025 Broadway season coming to a close this upcoming weekend and all of the exiting things still going on! We dive into some shows sudden departures and talk reunions too! 🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up?
THEATRE CHAT: Cancellations, Cast Shakeups, and Audience Trends - Week Ending February 23rd
In this episode of Half Hour with Jeff and Richie, we kick off our new Monday series "Theatre Chat" with a deep dive into the latest Broadway news and hot topics.
The Spring 2025 Broadway Season Conversation with CONNOR & DYLAN MACDOWELL (Musicals Episode)
In this episode, we sat down with Connor & Dylan MacDowell, Hosts of DRAMA. to dive into the spring 2025 Broadway season. We discuss a diverse lineup of musicals including Redwood, Operation Mincemeat, Buena Vista Social Club, Boop!
Broadway / Off-Broadway 2024 in Review: Musicals That Stole the Show
In this episode Jeff and Richie recap the unforgettable 2024 Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals season! From unexpected revivals to groundbreaking new works, we're covering it all in this can't-miss episode.