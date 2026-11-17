Cobra Kai & Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña is making his Broadway Debut as Juan De Marcos in Buena Vista Social Club. Get a first look at photos of Xolo in the show!

The cast currently features Gina Torres (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén, understudy for Ibrahim and Compay), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), and Xolo Maridueña (Juan De Marcos).

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

Photo credit: Laurel Hinton, Matthew Murphy



Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton]

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