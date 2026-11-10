Photos: WEST SIDE STORY Co-Stars Rita Moreno and George Chakiris Reunite

Rita Moreno and George Chakiris reunited at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert California where Rita appeared in "A Conversation with Rita Moreno" hosted by her friend, CBS Sunday Morning's Mo Rocca. It was a look back at the extraordinary life and career of legendary EGOT winner, complete with stories about Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Marlon Brando, and more. See photos of the reunion!

West Side Story was released in 1961 and sixty-four years after Rita and her co-star George Chakiris took home Academy Awards for their performances as Anita and Bernardo, the two reunited for a very special evening. George was in the audience and joined Rita backstage afterward. Also in attendance was Rita's daughter, Fernanda Luisa Gordon.

The audience joined together as a cake was wheeled onstage by McCallum Theatre's President and CEO , Yvonne Bell to sing "Happy Birthday" to Rita, who will soon celebrate her 95th birthday on December 11!

Photo credit: Less Acosta



Photo Credit: Less Acosta

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