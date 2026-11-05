Photos: WE CHOSE TO GO TO THE MOON Premieres in New York

This past Monday, November 2, was the NY premiere of We Chose To Go To The Moon, American History Unbound's ‘living documentary’ about America's race to the Moon, ahead of its national broadcast. See photos from the event.

The red carpet featured We Chose To Go To The Moon actors Elizabeth Gillies, Brent Comer, Taylor Louderman, and Claybourne Elder, alongside the show's narrator/historian/writer John Monsky; and guests including former NASA astronauts Cady Coleman and Mike Massimino, and actress Jenny Powers.

The screening was followed by a talkback moderated by journalist, author, and political commentator John Avlon, Monsky, Coleman, and Chairman and CEO of RadicalMedia Jon Kamen.

PBS announced We Chose To Go To The Moon, a new 'living documentary' about America's space race. Blending live music and storytelling in a vivid on-stage experience, this special theatrical event, created, written, and narrated by writer and historian John Monsky, will premiere Tuesday, November 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app on the eve of Veterans Day on November 11th. The special also features an introduction by Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard.

Directed for the stage by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Galileo), this immersive theatrical experience tells the dramatic tale of America's race to space and decision to land a man on the Moon in one of the most ambitious scientific and exploration achievements in history. Bringing together a 45-piece orchestra and band – including a rare theremin – along with Broadway vocalists, breathtaking photographs, and narrative drama, the production creates an emotional history unlike any previous telling of mankind's journey to the Moon. The program also features flags that have traveled to the Moon and back and have witnessed some of our nation's most emotional and patriotic moments, making history themselves.

'While the race to put a man on the Moon inspired the world to look to the stars, this 'living documentary' and John Monsky remind us that history is ultimately shaped through individual lives. We are thrilled to have Ron Howard introduce this special presentation, particularly given his connection to the topic through his past work depicting the dramatic stories of America's space program: Apollo 13 (1995) and From the Earth to the Moon (1998),' said Zara Frankel, Senior Director, Programming and Development at PBS.

Filmed at Carnegie Hall in April 2026 by the Academy Award-winning RadicalMedia, against the backdrop of the Artemis II mission around the Moon, We Chose To Go To The Moon includes vignettes and vocal performances by stage and film star Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening), Grammy Award nominee Brent Comer (The Outsiders), Claybourne Elder (Company, 'The Gilded Age'), TV star Elizabeth Gillies (Netflix's 'Dynasty'), Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), and Grammy and Tony Award-nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy, Galileo). Neil Armstrong's son Mark Armstrong and granddaughter Kali Armstrong also perform a moving special tribute to the astronaut.

Monsky tells the story through the perspectives of the people who lived through this extraordinary moment – astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, and Ed White; the everyday Americans who got the rockets off the ground including Mission Control trailblazer Poppy Northcutt and NASA's 'Hidden Figures' mathematician Katherine Johnson; and the families behind America's ambitious space program such as Janet Armstrong and Betty Grissom. We Chose To Go To The Moon transports audiences from quaking launch pads at Cape Canaveral to the tension-filled rooms of Mission Control and into the living rooms where families watched their loved ones disappear into the sky as the world watched history unfold in real time. The show also chronicles the troubled Apollo 13 mission, also the subject of Ron Howard's beloved 1995 film.

Set against a cultural soundtrack of music from the era, Ian Weinberger (Chess, Hamilton) conducts top Broadway vocalists and the Orchestra of St. Luke's in music from the era—popular, patriotic, and protesting, including, 'Fly Me to the Moon,' 'Rocket Man,' 'Space Oddity,' and 'Sound of Silence.' The performance reaches a crescendo in the fulfillment of President John F. Kennedy's 1961 challenge to land a man on the Moon and return him safely to Earth before the end of the decade.

The words of the astronauts, engineers, and their families recall the excitement, the fear, and the triumph of the race to space. In a poignant moment, viewers will see the three burial flags of The Apollo 1 astronauts brought together for the first time – a moving reminder that most of the astronauts were also American veterans.

'When future generations of Americans look back at the defining moments in history, I believe the Moon landing on July 20, 1969, will endure as one of our most important achievements,' said John Monsky. 'We're proud that this show airs timed to Veterans Day – nearly all The Apollo astronauts were veterans, and their legacy of service to our country is immeasurable.'

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

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