Broadway Dreams recently brought together students and professional performers for its 2026 NYC Showcase. Check out photos from the event!

The showcase featured appearances by Todrick Hall, Charlie Sutton, Ryann Redmond and Telly Leung, among others, alongside aspiring performers from the Broadway Dreams program.

The event provided students with an opportunity to share the stage with established industry professionals and showcase their talents.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

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