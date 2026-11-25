Photos: Todrick Hall, Telly Leung and More at the 2026 Broadway Dreams NYC Showcase
The event featured Broadway Dreams students performing alongside established theater professionals.
Broadway Dreams recently brought together students and professional performers for its 2026 NYC Showcase. Check out photos from the event!
The showcase featured appearances by Todrick Hall, Charlie Sutton, Ryann Redmond and Telly Leung, among others, alongside aspiring performers from the Broadway Dreams program.
The event provided students with an opportunity to share the stage with established industry professionals and showcase their talents.
Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
JP Christensen, Ella Jacobs
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Broadway Dreams Students
Dacia James Lewis
Murray Grant, Telly Leung, Gary Van Horn
Giulio.Benve, Ronny Dutra, Alexa Green, Maxx Reed, Dacia James Lewis, Wonza Johnson, Reagan Kennedy, Sasha Hutchings, J Elaine Marcos, Sam Tanner, Charlie Sutton
Dierdre Goodwin, Elaine Marcos
MJ Jordan, Markus Ilario Grant
Alex Newell, Ryan Ratelle, Annette Tanner, Ryann Redmond, Craig D Amico, Andre Gress
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