My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
The cast also features Andrew Rannells, Tituss Burgess, Harry Hamlin, and Lisa Rinna.
It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play had its First Preview at the Broadhurst Theatre. Check out photos! It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play stars Andrew Rannells as George Bailey, Megan Hilty as Mary Bailey, Tituss Burgess as Clarence and others, Harry Hamlin as Mr. Potter and others, and Lisa Rinna as Violet and others.
Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, and based on “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play transports audiences to a 1940s radio studio, where a company of celebrated actors gathers to perform Frank Capra’s timeless classic, live on-the-air, complete with a foley artist and holiday carols.
The show will have its official Opening Night of Wednesday, November 18, for a strictly limited engagement of nine weeks only, through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds
It's a Wonderful Life Preview
It's a Wonderful Life Preview
It's a Wonderful Life Preview
It's a Wonderful Life Preview
It's a Wonderful Life Preview
It's a Wonderful Life Preview
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