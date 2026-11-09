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Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

The cast also features Andrew Rannells, Tituss Burgess, Harry Hamlin, and Lisa Rinna.

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It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play had its First Preview at the Broadhurst Theatre. Check out photos! It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play stars Andrew Rannells as George Bailey, Megan Hilty as Mary Bailey, Tituss Burgess as Clarence and others, Harry Hamlin as Mr. Potter and others, and Lisa Rinna as Violet and others.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, and based on “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play transports audiences to a 1940s radio studio, where a company of celebrated actors gathers to perform Frank Capra’s timeless classic, live on-the-air, complete with a foley artist and holiday carols.

The show will have its official Opening Night of Wednesday, November 18, for a strictly limited engagement of nine weeks only, through Sunday, January 3, 2027. 

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 1 of 14


Andrew Rannells

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 2 of 14


Megan Hilty

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Image


Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 3 of 14


Tituss Burgess

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 4 of 14


Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Image


Lisa Rinna

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 5 of 14


Andrew Rannells

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 6 of 14


Megan Hilty

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 7 of 14


Harry Hamlin

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 8 of 14


Tituss Burgess

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 9 of 14


It's a Wonderful Life Preview

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 10 of 14


It's a Wonderful Life Preview

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 11 of 14


It's a Wonderful Life Preview

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 12 of 14


It's a Wonderful Life Preview

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 13 of 14


It's a Wonderful Life Preview

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY — photo 14 of 14


It's a Wonderful Life Preview



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