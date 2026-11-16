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Photos: Tichina Arnold, Aly Michalka and Cyrus Veyssi Join & JULIET on Broadway

They join James Monroe Iglehart, Corey Mach, Spencer Sutherland, and more in the company at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

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You can now get a first look at photos of new & Juliet cast members Tichina Arnold, Aly Michalka, and Cyrus Veyssi on Broadway. They join Gianna Harris, James Monroe Iglehart, Corey Mach, Spencer Sutherland, and Anthony Gargiula in the company at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Special events are being held to celebrate the 4th Anniversary of the musical, including an anniversary performance with surprise appearances from some original cast members, and a performance on NBC’s “Today.” 

The show currently stars Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ James Monroe Iglehart as ‘Lance,’ Aly Michalka as ‘Anne,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Cyrus Veyssi as ‘May,’ Tichina Arnold as ‘Angelique,’ Spencer Sutherland as ‘Romeo,’ and Anthony Gargiula as ‘Francois,’ with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Ava Noble, Esosa Oviasu, Kayla Saunders, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Kenzie Ziegler.
About & Juliet

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. 

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy 

Photos: Tichina Arnold, Aly Michalka and Cyrus Veyssi Join & JULIET on Broadway — photo 1 of 9

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More on this show: & JULIET to Mark Fourth Anniversary on Broadway With Special Events · 11/13/2026



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