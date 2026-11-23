Next up at Manhattan Theatre Club is the new Broadway production of Clifford Odets' landmark 1935 American drama, Awake and Sing! Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, Awake and Sing! will begin preview performances on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, with opening night on Thursday, January 7, 2027, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The cast will includeTony Award winner Danny Burstein as Uncle Morty; Tony and Grammy Award nominee Micaela Diamond as Hennie Berger; Tony and Emmy Award nominee Jessica Hecht as Bessie Berger; Will Pullen as Ralph Berger; and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos as Myron Berger, Michael Aronov as Moe Axelrod; Benjamin Pelteson as Sam Feinschreiber; Emmy Award winner Richard Schiff as Jacob Berger; and Stephen Schnetzer as Schlosser.

Awake and Sing! is produced with Tony and Olivier Award winners Brian and Dayna Lee, and Tony and Olivier Award winners Nicole and Stephanie Kramer.

It's the 1930s, and the Bronx is a furnace. New ideas clash with the old amidst the poverty and shattered promises of the Great Depression. And three generations of the Berger family, trapped inside their cramped tenement, struggle to hold different visions of an American dream and the Jewish experience. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, this classic battle between hope and disillusionment returns to Broadway, speaking thrillingly to the present.

Awake and Sing! originally premiered on Broadway in 1935, produced by the legendary Group Theatre, and helped establish Clifford Odets as a major voice in American theatre.

MTC's production features scenic and costume design by three-time Tony Award winner David Zinn, lighting design by three-time Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, and original music and sound design by five-time Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger. The Dialect and Vocal Coach is Kate Wilson. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting and Kelly Gillespie. The Production Stage Manager is Jennifer Rae Moore.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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