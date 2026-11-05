Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Justin Collette and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE

You can now get a first look at production photos for the new musical comedy The King's Critique. Now in performances, the limited engagement opens Thursday, November 12 at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

The King's Critique is a delightful, demented, wholly original musical from Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes that's more infectious than the plague and more fun than a magnificent ship full of gay men and Patti LuPone.

King Benjamin (Justin Collette) decrees that women are strictly forbidden from performing onstage. Josephine (Taylor Iman Jones) is determined to change that, and she hatches an elaborate plan with playboy tenor Sebastian (Sky Lakota-Lynch)... but if you've ever seen theater people try to execute any sort of plan, you can guess what happens next. "Bridgerton" meets "South Park" in this gloriously inappropriate new musical comedy.

With music and lyrics by Nat Zegree and book and lyrics by Eric Holmes, The King's Critique is directed by Catie Davis. The complete cast features Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, Nick Cearley, Christian Fary, Timothy Matthew Flores, Amy Jo Jackson, Kamal Lado, Johanna Moise, Geena Quintos, and Justin Sudderth. The company understudies are Kyrie Courter, Brandon Stonestreet, and Ryan Everett Wood.

Photo credit: Russ Rowland

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