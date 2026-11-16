"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Opens Off-Broadway
Guests in attendance included Sasha Velour, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Alex Wyse, Isabelle McCalla, and more.
TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY celebrated its official Off-Broadway opening on Friday, November 13 at St. Luke's Theatre, welcoming Broadway stars, drag royalty, comedians, and special guests for an evening of music, murder, mystery, and mayhem.
The new musical parody of the hit reality competition series 'The Traitors' brought its signature blend of celebrity impersonations, outrageous musical numbers, and interactive gameplay to a packed opening night celebration, where the Faithfuls and Traitors battled it out in front of an enthusiastic audience.
Broadway performer Casey Likes and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' favorite Jackie Cox, who appeared as 'Real Housewives' icon Lisa Rinna, joined the cast as special guest participants in the night's competition. Michael Bullard also took part in the opening-night festivities, embracing the show's unpredictable game of deception and betrayal.
Among the special guests celebrating the production were 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Sasha Velour, Broadway performers Barrett Wilbert Weed, Alex Wyse, Isabelle McCalla, and Andrew Chappelle, along with Mark Sonnenblick, Isaac Josephthal, Clyde Voce, and more.
The production stars Dylan Adler as Alan Cumming, joined by Sean McManus as Patti LuPone, Daniel Barrett as Liza Minnelli, Becca Kötte as Jennifer Coolidge, Jeffrey Omura as Jesus Christ, and Rachel Schur as Britney Spears. The company also includes standbys DeShawn Bowens and Cassidy Stoner.
Photo credit: Tricia Baron
Winston Hatta and Catherine Quirico
Jackie Cox
Joseph Frewer and Andrew Chappelle
Becca Kötte
The Company
The Company
The Company
Rafaella Rosenberg and Yuri Flaherty
Becca Kötte
DeShawn Bowens and Cassidy Stone
Alan Kliffer, Tim Murray, Rafaella Rosenberg, Alex Hartman and Kyle Branzel
Becca Kötte, Alex Hartman, and Rachel Schur
The cast
The company
The company
Sean E. Nyberg and Tim Murray
Johnny Velour and Sasha Velour
Casey Likes, Christian Johannsen, Andrew Chappelle, Joseph Frewer, Sasha Velour and Johnny Velour
Germán Martínez
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