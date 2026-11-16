TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY celebrated its official Off-Broadway opening on Friday, November 13 at St. Luke's Theatre, welcoming Broadway stars, drag royalty, comedians, and special guests for an evening of music, murder, mystery, and mayhem.

The new musical parody of the hit reality competition series 'The Traitors' brought its signature blend of celebrity impersonations, outrageous musical numbers, and interactive gameplay to a packed opening night celebration, where the Faithfuls and Traitors battled it out in front of an enthusiastic audience.

Broadway performer Casey Likes and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' favorite Jackie Cox, who appeared as 'Real Housewives' icon Lisa Rinna, joined the cast as special guest participants in the night's competition. Michael Bullard also took part in the opening-night festivities, embracing the show's unpredictable game of deception and betrayal.

Among the special guests celebrating the production were 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Sasha Velour, Broadway performers Barrett Wilbert Weed, Alex Wyse, Isabelle McCalla, and Andrew Chappelle, along with Mark Sonnenblick, Isaac Josephthal, Clyde Voce, and more.

The production stars Dylan Adler as Alan Cumming, joined by Sean McManus as Patti LuPone, Daniel Barrett as Liza Minnelli, Becca Kötte as Jennifer Coolidge, Jeffrey Omura as Jesus Christ, and Rachel Schur as Britney Spears. The company also includes standbys DeShawn Bowens and Cassidy Stoner.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

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