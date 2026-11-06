Photos: THE VERGE Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater

Fiasco Theater's production of THE VERGE just celebrated its opening night at The Public Theater. The cast is led by Tony winner Miriam Silverman as 'Claire Archer', with Noah Brody (Harry), Paul L. Coffey (Anthony/Dr. Emmons), Devin E. Haqq (Dick), Amara Leonard (Elizabeth), Paco Tolson (Tom), and Emily Young (Adalaide/Hattie).

In Glaspell’s 1921 masterpiece, botanist Claire Archer is on a quest to create a new life: a plant unlike any that has ever come before. When her husband, lover, and soulmate each arrive in her greenhouse seeking heat in a snowstorm, chaos ensues. But as Claire pushes—sometimes violently—against the constraints of her own good breeding, she wonders if the only way to transcend boundaries is to destroy them. By turns witty farce, devastating philosophical debate, and scathing feminist cry, THE VERGE defies genre and pierces the bounds of theatrical realism. Jessie Austrian directs this new Fiasco production.

This production of THE VERGE features lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, costume design by Sarita P. Fellows, sound design by Bailey Trierweiler, scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, music supervision by Daniel Kluger, and props direction by Caitlyn Murphy. Caroline Englander will be the production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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