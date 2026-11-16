The Broadway production of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Bruce Norris’s new play Downstate just ceelebrate dits opening night at the Booth Theatre. The production, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, was originally scheduled to close on January 10, 2027, and will now play performances through February 14, 2027.

Check out photos from the star-studded opening night arrivals, which included special guests Bryan Cranston, Sarah Paulson, Alec Baldwin, David Hyde Pierce, Matthew Broderick, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Rudd, and more!

The Broadway cast of Downstate includes K. Todd Freeman, Francis Guinan, Thomas Sadoski, Al’Jaleel McGhee, Cassie Beck, Adrian Martinez, Ivy Wolk, and Liza Colón-Zayas. The creative team for Downstate includes Scott Pask (scenic designer), Ann Roth (Costume Designer), Heather Gilbert (lighting designer), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound designer).

In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home, their every movement governed by restrictions that continue to close in around them. The house's fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories. Shockingly funny, savage and furiously political, Bruce Norris's play pulls audiences into a world where punishment is unending, compassion itself can feel like a transgression, and forgiveness is always out of reach.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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