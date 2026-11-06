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Photos: Solea Pfeiffer, Ledisi and More Behind the Scenes of WANTED

The cast also features Liisi LaFontaine, Luke James and more.

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You can now check out behind-the-scenes tech photos of the new musical Wanted, playing on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre! The production stars Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Luke James as Elijah, Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo.

The production also features Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas, and Harris Matthew as the Kinfolk, a chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their journey.

Rounding out the company are Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson, and Brent Thiessen.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Wanted has orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo & James Olmstead; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, cultural and intimacy direction by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige West. Mary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer, Ledisi and More Behind the Scenes of WANTED — photo 1 of 29


Bradley Jaden and Serek Michael DiGregorio

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Aurelia Williams

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Awa Sal Secka

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Kaja Dunn and Stevie Walker Webb

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Liisi LaFontaine and Luke James

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Liisi LaFontaine

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Derek Michael DiGregorio and Beowulf Boritt

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Stevie Walker Webb, Angelica Cheri and Ross Baum

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Ross Baum

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Liisi LaFontaine

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Chelsey Arce and members of the company

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Stevie Walker Webb

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Melody Betts

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Jennie Harney

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Solea Pfeiffer

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Emilio Sosa

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Adam Honoré

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Solea Pfeiffer

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Gareth Owen

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Stefania Bulbarella

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Claire Warden

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Luke James

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Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine and Ledisi.

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Mary Macleod

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Members of the company of the Wanted

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Ledisi

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Solea Pfeiffer

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The company

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Bradley Jaden

Get Wanted Tickets From $58

More on this show: Ledisi Joins The Broadway Cast of New Musical WANTED · 5/13/2026




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