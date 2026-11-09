Photos: SPRING AWAKENING Cast Visits MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN

Over the weekend, the cast of the upcoming Spring Awakening revival took a trip down to The Night Egg at the Culture Club, to see Duncan Sheik's musical Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen. Check out photos!

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Duncan Sheik and a book by Leah Nanako Winkler, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is based on Moyoco Anno's manga of the same name. Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner Rob Ashford directs and choreographs the production, which marks the first English-language American musical adaptation of a manga.

The cast is led by Sophia Anne Caruso as Colette, Cory Jeacoma as Léon, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Nana, Marc delaCruz as Sakae and Jenny Powers as Madame. The company also includes Leanne Antonio, Kailin Brown, Alexa De Barr, Michael Everett, Elsa Keefe, Jaedynn Latter, Austin Lesch, Nika Lindsay, Caleb Marshall, Jessie Peltier, Michael Starr and Thomas Winter.

The cast of Spring Awakening, set to play Off-Broadway, includes George Abud, Jack Bateman, Jada Simone Clark, Leif Coomer, Lilli Cooper, Ryo Kamibayashi, Ashlyn Maddox, Nando Morland, Antonio Porciello, Khadija Sankoh, Grace Slear, Tyler Jordan Wesley, and Amalia Yoo.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron



The cast of Spring Awakening with the cast of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen

The cast of Spring Awakening with the cast of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen

The cast of Spring Awakening with the cast of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen

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Related Stories 1 Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Will Premiere Off-Broadway

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik, will premiere off-Broadway at a brand-new venue, The Night Egg at the Culture Club. Learn more here!