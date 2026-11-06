Photos: Raúl Esparza, Joy Woods and More Prepare for Broadway's GALILEO at Sitzprobe

The cast, creative team, and musicians of Galileo, the new Broadway musical starring four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, and Joy Woods, recently came together for the production's sitzprobe ahead of its first preview performance. Get a first look at photos from the sitzprobe below!

Inspired by the life of the groundbreaking astronomer and scientist Galileo Galilei, the musical features a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. The production is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann.

Esparza stars in the title role, marking his first Broadway appearance in 14 years.

Performances begin Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the Shubert Theatre, with opening night scheduled for Sunday evening, December 6.

Producers have also announced digital lottery and in-person rush ticket policies ahead of the first preview. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, science educator Bill Nye, and astronaut Mae Jemison have joined the production as co-producers.

Watch video of Joy Woods and Jordon Lee Garcia perform 'Louder, Louder' here.

Creative Team

The creative team includes Brian Usifer for music supervision and orchestrations, Rachel Hauck for scenic design, Susan Hilferty for costume design, Kevin Adams for lighting design, John Shivers for sound design, and Ethan Tobman for video and projection design.

Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger, CSA. Aurora Productions serves as production manager, with ShowTown Theatricals as general manager.

Galileo begins performances November 10 at the Shubert Theatre, located at 225 West 44th Street in New York City.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

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