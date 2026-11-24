"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: OTHER BODIES Celebrates Opening Night at The Barrow Group
Martin Moran and Seth Barrish reunite for the world premiere of the final installment in Moran’s autobiographical trilogy.
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The Barrow Group recently celebrated the opening night of its world premiere production of Other Bodies, written and performed by Martin Moran and directed by Seth Barrish, on Monday, November 23.
Opening night guests included Jim Parsons, Frank Oz, V (formerly Eve Ensler), Mike Birbiglia, and John Benjamin Hickey.
The production marks the third installment in Moran’s autobiographical trilogy, following the Obie Award-winning The Tricky Part and Lucille Lortel Award-winning All the Rage. It also reunites Moran and Barrish at The Barrow Group, where their collaboration on The Tricky Part began more than 20 years ago.
Photo Credit: Jake Srebnick
Lee Brock leads a toast to Martin Moran
V (formerly Eve Ensler)
Timothy Koch, Seth Barrish, Sarah Nedwek
Alison Wright & Aasof Mandvi
Toast To Martin Moran
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