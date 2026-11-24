The Barrow Group recently celebrated the opening night of its world premiere production of Other Bodies, written and performed by Martin Moran and directed by Seth Barrish, on Monday, November 23.

Opening night guests included Jim Parsons, Frank Oz, V (formerly Eve Ensler), Mike Birbiglia, and John Benjamin Hickey.

The production marks the third installment in Moran’s autobiographical trilogy, following the Obie Award-winning The Tricky Part and Lucille Lortel Award-winning All the Rage. It also reunites Moran and Barrish at The Barrow Group, where their collaboration on The Tricky Part began more than 20 years ago.

Photo Credit: Jake Srebnick

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Broadway veteran Martin Moran discusses the healing power of theater, queer identity, and human connection in OTHER BODIES, his new autobiographical solo play completing a trilogy created with director Seth Barrish.