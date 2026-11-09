Photos: Nick Jonas and Wendell Pierce Visit A FEW GOOD MEN Cast on Broadway

Nick Jonas and Wendell Pierce both paid a visit to the cast of A Few Good Men on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater. Check out photos of them with the company!

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, the production stars Tom Blyth as 'LTJG Daniel Kaffee,' in his Broadway debut, Krysta Rodriguez as 'LCDR Joanne Galloway,' and Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford as 'LtCol Nathan R. Jessep,'

A Few Good Men also features Stephanie Berry as 'CAPT J. A. Randolph,' Nick Blaemire as 'LTJG Sam Weinberg,' Michael Braugher as 'Cpl Jeffrey Howard,' Christopher Gurr as 'CDR Walter Stone,' Billy Eugene Jones as 'CAPT Isaac Whitaker,' Collin Kelly-Sordelet as 'PFC Louden Downey,' Shunté Lofton as 'Orderly,' Michael Oberholtzer as 'Capt Jack Ross,' Lavel Schley as 'LCpl Harold W. Dawson,' Thom Sesma as 'Maj Matthew Markinson,' Daniel Velez as 'PFC William T. Santiago,' John Zdrojeski as '1stLt Jonathan Kendrick,' with Brendan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy, and Stephen Michael Spencer as 'Marine/Military Personnel,' and Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, and Austin Phillips rounding out the cast as understudies.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron



Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

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