Photos: Neil Patrick Harris Visits HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

Neil Patrick Harris made a special appearance at Off-Broadway's Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, surprising audiences with a cameo performance as Scott Hunter before staying after the show to meet the cast. Check out the photos!

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show up close on the small-stage by a cast of Broadway actors. The show features cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps no one can keep track of.

The current cast of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody features Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov' and Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander,' alongside Ryann Redmond as 'Main Susan & Others,' Shelby Acosta as 'Shane's Mom & Others,' and Ryan Duncan as 'Ilya's Dad & Others.' The company also includes understudies Sujaya Sunkara, Dean Cestari, and Aaron Alcaraz.

Neil Patrick Harris is set to return to Broadway in the upcoming revival of Damn Yankees, taking on the role of Applegate. The production will also star Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough, making her Broadway musical debut as Lola, and Austin Scott previously from Hamilton as Young Joe.

The production will begin previews Wednesday, March 24, 2027 at the Marquis Theatre (210 W 46th St), with an official opening set for Tuesday, April 20, 2027.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

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