On Monday, November 16, 2026, National Dance Institute (NDI) celebrated its 50th anniversary with Rhythm Rising: A Jacques' Art Nest Celebration, a star-studded benefit performance at the Jacques d'Amboise Center for Learning & the Arts in Harlem. See photos of the event.

The event brought together acclaimed performers and NDI's young dancers for an extraordinary evening in celebration of artistic collaboration, honoring the enduring legacy of NDI founder Jacques d'Amboise while raising support for the organization's transformative arts education programs.

The performance featured NDI dancers alongside distinguished artists, including Tony Award-nominated actor and dancer Robbie Fairchild (An American in Paris); New York City Ballet principal dancer Indiana Woodward and corps de ballet member Alexander Perone; and tap dancer Jared Alexander. Co-directed by New York City Ballet principal dancer and NDI Board Director Daniel Ulbricht and NDI Artistic Director Kay Gayner, Rhythm Rising showcased the extraordinary possibilities that emerge when artists across generations and disciplines come together to create and perform.

Presented each fall and winter, Jacques' Art Nest is a signature benefit performance series conceived by NDI's late founder and legendary New York City Ballet dancer Jacques d'Amboise. A Kennedy Center honoree, MacArthur Fellow, and recipient of the National Medal of Arts, d'Amboise was a visionary artist and arts education pioneer whose transformative work was featured in the Academy Award-winning documentary He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'.

Under the leadership of NDI Artistic Director Kay Gayner, the series continues to honor d'Amboise's vision by bringing distinguished artists from dance, music, theater, and other disciplines together with NDI's young dancers. Rooted in his belief that every child deserves access to exceptional arts education, Jacques' Art Nest embodies NDI's mission to empower children through the arts, demonstrating how artistic excellence and collaboration can build confidence, expand horizons, and inspire lifelong creativity.

Proceeds from the benefit support NDI's award-winning arts education programs, including its In-School Programs in New York City schools; Scholarship Programs providing free advanced dance training beyond the school day; and the NDI DREAM Project (Dancers Realize Excellence through Arts & Movement), an inclusive dance program bringing together children with and without disabilities.

Each year, NDI reaches more than 6,500 children through its In-School Programs in over 50 New York City schools. Its educational approach extends nationally and internationally, reaching more than 60,000 students through programs across the United States and around the world.

The next performance in the series, Winter 2027 Jacques' Art Nest, will take place at National Dance Institute on February 8, 2027.

"What made this evening so extraordinary was that the children of NDI got to not only see performances by dancers and musicians of the highest caliber, true Mount Everests of artistry, as Jacques would say," said Kay Gayner, Artistic Director of National Dance Institute, "but they also shared the stage with these extraordinary artists. We believe children who witness artistry at this level are transformed by the experience. Jacques believed every child deserves the opportunity to discover their own creative potential, and tonight was a beautiful expression of that vision. We're grateful to each of the performers who helped us bring it to life.”

"Tonight was a celebration of connection, community, and the transformative power of the arts,” said Jermaine Jones, Executive Director of National Dance Institute. “As we celebrate NDI's 50th anniversary, we are especially honored by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's proclamation declaring November 16, 2026 as National Dance Institute Day in New York City. This recognition celebrates our legacy and inspires us to continue bringing the joy of dance to thousands of children for generations to come.”

"You haven't experienced National Dance Institute until you've seen the students perform here,” said Daniel Ulbricht. “There is such electricity, care, and belonging when these young dancers are on stage. This is a safe place for them to have an artistic voice, to be a part of a community, to feel seen and heard, and to be able to dance away whatever is going on in their lives. But more importantly, this is a second home for them that will hopefully be with them the rest of their lives."

"It's so beautiful to watch kids from all different backgrounds unite together in the spirit of joy," said Robbie Fairchild.

"National Dance Institute is very special to me because learning dance at a young age is crucial. It broadens your horizons, and movement is a wonderful thing to share with others," said Indiana Woodward.



Robbie Fairchild, Indiana Woodward

Robbie Fairchild Performs Ndi Dancers

NDI Dancers

Jared Alexander

Artistic Director Kay Gayner and Executive Director Jermaine Jones

Jermaine Jones

Daniel Ulbricht

NDI Youth Dancers

NDI Youth Dancers

Indiana Woodward



Photo Credit: Eduardo Patino)

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