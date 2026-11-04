Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Nathan Levy, Maxim Chlumecky and More in THE FANTASTICKS on Broadway
The cast also features Ruthie Ann Miles, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and more.
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You can now get a first look at production photos for THE FANTASTICKS, which officially opens on Monday, November 16th at Broadway's Hayes Theater for a limited 15-week engagement.
THE FANTASTICKS is directed and choreographed by Tony Award Winner Christopher Gattelli, and stars Maxim Chlumecky, Kevin Del Aguila, David Patrick Kelly, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nathan Levy, Ruthie Ann Miles, Zane Phillips, and Ahmad Simmons.
It's the longest-running musical of all time, but it's never been on Broadway – until now. Two boys. Their two mothers. And a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love.
With a book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, this inspired reinterpretation celebrates love, reconciliation, and the singular power of theater, reconceived by Jones himself.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
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