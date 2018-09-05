Photos: Meet the Cast of APOLOGIA

APOLOGIA
Direct from London, Alexi Kaye Campbell's biting play makes its New York debut with Stockard Channing in a powerhouse performance as a woman facing the repercussions of her past. Apologia is a passionate, human and humorous clash of generations and beliefs-a lively look at yesterday's rebels living in today's reality.

In addition to Stockard Channing as "Kristin", the cast features Hugh Dancy as "Peter" and "Simon," Megalyn Echikunwoke as "Claire," Talene Monahon as "Trudi," and John Tillinger as "Hugh."

You do not mess with Kristin Miller. In the 1960s, she was a radical activist and political protester. Now a celebrated art historian, the publication of her memoir threatens to split her family apart. But Kristin has never been one to shy away from a fight.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Stockard Channing and Hugh Dancy

Director Daniel Aukin and playwright Alexi Kaye Campbell

John Tillinger, Talene Monahon, Stockard Channing, Alexi Kaye Campbell, Hugh Dancy, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Daniel Aukin

Walter McBride

