Photos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Visit THE WIZ and Invite the Cast to Their Home

The pre-Broadway tour of The Wiz kicked off in Baltimore in September.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

The Wiz
Click Here for More on The Wiz

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the First Lady Dawn Moore visited the National Tour of The Wiz in Baltimore and welcomed various cast and creative team members to their home on Monday, September 25.

Those in attendance were music supervisor, orchestrator, arranger Joseph Joubert; choreographer JaQuel Knight; director Schele Williams; producers Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker; book writer Amber Ruffin; and cast members Deborah Cox, Melody A. Betts, Nichelle Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Avery Wilson, Alan Mingo Jr.

The Wiz is now on tour ahead of a Broadway premiere next year. The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street).  Preview performances will begin on March 29. 

Check out photos below!

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz

The Wiz




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Reviews: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo
Reviews: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying?

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre. The pre-Broadway tour has launched and is now underway. Read the reviews here!

2
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from The Wiz in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take a look at items including the News Tambourine, the Lion Plush, the Hair Pick Ornament, and more below.

3
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre.  Preview performances will begin on March 29. Check out an all new first look photo, as well as a video of the cast performing with the orchestra for the first time!

4
Deborah Cox and Lascelles Stephens of Deco Entertainment Join THE WIZ Producing Team Photo
Deborah Cox and Lascelles Stephens of Deco Entertainment Join THE WIZ Producing Team

Entertainment company DECO Entertainment, founded by Lascelles Stephens and Deborah Cox, will join the co-producing team of the all-new production of The Wiz. Learn more about the musical here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

The Wiz Unisex Home Vneck The Wiz Unisex Home Vneck
The Wiz Logo Socks The Wiz Logo Socks
The Wiz Lion Plush The Wiz Lion Plush
The Wiz Logo Magnet The Wiz Logo Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

Alicia Keys Says the Goal is Broadway for HELL'S KITCHENAlicia Keys Says the Goal is Broadway for HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Company Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Company Takes Opening Night Bows
Santiago Cruz Will Perform at Carnegie Hall Next MonthSantiago Cruz Will Perform at Carnegie Hall Next Month
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
ALADDIN

Recommended For You