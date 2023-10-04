Photos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Visit THE WIZ and Invite the Cast to Their Home

Click Here for More on The Wiz

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the First Lady Dawn Moore visited the National Tour of The Wiz in Baltimore and welcomed various cast and creative team members to their home on Monday, September 25.

Those in attendance were music supervisor, orchestrator, arranger Joseph Joubert; choreographer JaQuel Knight; director Schele Williams; producers Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker; book writer Amber Ruffin; and cast members Deborah Cox, Melody A. Betts, Nichelle Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Avery Wilson, Alan Mingo Jr.

The Wiz is now on tour ahead of a Broadway premiere next year. The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). Preview performances will begin on March 29.

