You can now get a first look at production photos for A Kidman Carol Off-Broadway! A Kidman Carol is written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, and is now playing at New World Stages.

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season.

A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart - or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish. The cast also features Ashby Florence, Phillip Taratula, Richard Perez, Lizzy Brooks, and Michael Khalid Karadsheh.

Photo credit: Austin Ruffer



Photo Credit: is Austin Ruffer.

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