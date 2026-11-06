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Photos: MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre

See photos of Ato Blankson-Wood, Nic Ashe, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more.

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You can now see new photos of MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway at Vineyard TheatreMS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is co-written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tony Award nominee Tina Landau. Landau also directs.

MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT features Ato Blankson-Wood as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk, alongside Nic Ashe, Gideon Glick, Kelvin Moon Loh, Sawyer Smith, and Adina Verson. Polanco Jones Jr. serves as the understudy for Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk.

Introducing Joan Jett Blakk-the first (and only) Black Drag Queen Candidate for President of the United States of America. It's the early 90s, the height of the AIDS epidemic, and Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago set off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet-and onto the floor of the DNC. Inspired-but not bound-by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is a joyous stampede through urgent and unfinished business.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg

Photos: MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre — photo 1 of 15


Ato Blankson Wood

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Ato Blankson Wood, Gideon Glick

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Ato Blankson Wood

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Ato Blankson Wood

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Gideon Glick, Ato Blankson

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Gideon Glick, Adina Verson, and Ato Blankson Wood

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Kelvin Moon Loh

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Nic Ashe, Adina Verson, Kelvin Moon Loh, Ato Blankson Wood, and Sawyer Smith

Photos: MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre — photo 9 of 15


Nic Ashe, Ato Blankson Wood, and Kelvin Moon Loh

Photos: MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre — photo 10 of 15


Sawyer Smith

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Adina Verson

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Adina Verson, Gideon Glick, Nic Ashe, Ato Blankson Wood, and Sawyer Smith

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Adina Verson, Gideon Glick, Nic Ashe, Ato Blankson-Wood, and Sawyer Smith

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Sawyer Smith, Nic Ashe

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Ato Blankson Wood



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