When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Photos: MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre
See photos of Ato Blankson-Wood, Nic Ashe, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more.
You can now see new photos of MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre. MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is co-written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tony Award nominee Tina Landau. Landau also directs.
MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT features Ato Blankson-Wood as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk, alongside Nic Ashe, Gideon Glick, Kelvin Moon Loh, Sawyer Smith, and Adina Verson. Polanco Jones Jr. serves as the understudy for Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk.
Introducing Joan Jett Blakk-the first (and only) Black Drag Queen Candidate for President of the United States of America. It's the early 90s, the height of the AIDS epidemic, and Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago set off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet-and onto the floor of the DNC. Inspired-but not bound-by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is a joyous stampede through urgent and unfinished business.
Photo credit: Carol Rosegg
Ato Blankson Wood
Ato Blankson Wood, Gideon Glick
Ato Blankson Wood
Ato Blankson Wood
Gideon Glick, Ato Blankson
Gideon Glick, Adina Verson, and Ato Blankson Wood
Nic Ashe, Adina Verson, Kelvin Moon Loh, Ato Blankson Wood, and Sawyer Smith
Nic Ashe, Ato Blankson Wood, and Kelvin Moon Loh
Adina Verson, Gideon Glick, Nic Ashe, Ato Blankson Wood, and Sawyer Smith
Ato Blankson Wood
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