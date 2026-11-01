Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Performs Special Thrillerween Curtain Call

The cast of the four-time Tony Award-winning musical MJ, led by Ilario Grant in the title role, marked Halloween with the show's annual tradition of a special finale performance of Michael Jackson's iconic hit "Thriller." Check out the photos!

The one-night-only celebration featured choreography inspired by the song's legendary music video, enhanced by themed costumes, lighting, and projections. Theatergoers were also invited to take part in the festivities by attending the performance in costume.

Since beginning Broadway performances in December 2021, MJ has broken the Neil Simon Theatre's box office record 11 times and welcomed more than 2.5 million theatergoers on Broadway, and over 8 million patrons globally.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ received four Tony Awards in 2022, including Best Choreography for Wheeldon.

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