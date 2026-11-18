Corey Mach sits down to discuss his journey from performing in a hundred community theater productions in Cleveland to taking center stage on Broadway.
Photos: Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe and More Return to & JULIET for Anniversary
Original cast members Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker, and Philippe Arroyo surprised the audience onstage.
& JULIET celebrated four years at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway. The special Anniversary performance was a celebration with many former cast members and creative team members returning to the theater. See photos!
Original Broadway cast members Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker, and Philippe Arroyo surprised the audience onstage for songs "Can't Stop the Feeling" and the encore of "Roar."
Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart gave a speech marking the occasion, and shouting out some of the show's original cast members who are still in the show four years later: Joomin Hwang, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J Maldonado and Megan Kane, along with almost 50 behind-the-scenes crew members including dressers, ushers, stage managers and more who have been there for the entire run of the show. The show's director Luke Sheppard, book writer David West Read, Costume Designer Paloma Young, orchestrator and arrangers Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, and producer Eva Price were also on hand to celebrate the show's final anniversary.
& Juliet closes its historic run on January 3, 2027 as one of the 50 longest-running Broadway musicals in history. The musical comedy currently stars Gianna Harris, James Monroe Iglehart, Aly Michalka, Corey Mach, Cyrus Veyssi, Tichina Arnold, Spencer Sutherland, and Anthony Gargiula. You can also see video of the onstage celebration!
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
& Juliet 4th Anniversary
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