An episode paying tribute to one of Broadway’s most acclaimed leading ladies, Mary Martin, on what would have been her 72nd birthday. Martin starred in numerous Broadway shows, including SOUTH PACIFIC, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, I DO I DO, and perhaps most memorably as the title character in PETER PAN.
Photos: Lisa Howard, Matt Loehr, Dylan Bradford and More in THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour
The cast is led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, and more.
You can now get a first look at the new faces who have joined the North American tour of The Sound of Music. The show welcomes Lisa Howard (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, It Shoulda Been You) as the Mother Abbess, along with Matt Loehr (Max Detweiler), Dylan Bradford (Rolf Gruber), new von Trapp children, and more. See photos!
The cast is led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Lisa Howard as the Mother Abbess, Matt Loehr as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp, and Dylan Bradford as Rolf Gruber.
The von Trapp children are played by Cooper Johnsen as Friedrich, Lilly Belle Lanese as Louisa, Charlie Palmer as Kurt, Stormie Piper Treviño as Brigitta, Rory L. Prichard as Marta, and Emma Rose Marinoff as Gretl. Mila DeBenedetto, Ava Giselle Field, and Daniel Smyres understudy the von Trapp children. The principal cast is rounded out by John Adkison as Franz, Corey Greenan as Admiral von Schreiber, Laura Stracko as Frau Schmidt, and Daniel Robert Sullivan as Herr Zeller. Completing the cast are Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Hugh Entrekin, Charlotte Jenkins (Sister Margaretta), Jake DiMaggio Lopez, Connor Lyon (Sister Sophia), Mark Bradley Miller (Baron Elberfeld), Julia Mosby, Ruthie Sangster, and Lisa Rosetta Strum (Sister Berthe).
The beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features a Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss" and "The Sound of Music."
The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.
The Sound of Music will return to Broadway in March 2027, in a production with different creative leadership, design, and cast, while the touring production continues playing across North America.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
Kevin Earley, Cayleigh Rainer, Ariana Ferch, Cooper Johnsen, Lilly Belle Lanese, Charlie Palmer, Stormie Piper Treviño, Rory L. Prichard and Emma Rose Marinoff
(foreground) Kevin Earley with (right) Kate Loprest and (l to r) Charlie Palmer, Rory L. Prichard, Cooper Johnsen, Emma Rose Marinoff, Stormie Piper Treviño, Lilly Belle Lanese and Ariana Ferch
(on staircase) Cayleigh Capaldi with (l to r) Stormie Piper Treviño, Emma Rose Marinoff, Charlie Palmer, Rory L. Prichard, Lilly Belle Lanese, Cooper Johnsen and Ariana Ferch
(standing, center) Kevin Earley with (standing, left) Cayleigh Capaldi and (l to r) Rory L. Prichard, Cooper Johnsen, Lilly Belle Lanese, Emma Rose Marinoff, Stormie Piper Treviño, Charlie Palmer and Ariana Ferch
(center) Kevin Earley with (l to r) Ariana Ferch, Rory L. Prichard, Charlie Palmer, Stormie Piper Treviño, Emma Rose Marinoff, Cooper Johnsen and Lilly Belle Lanese
(left side, top to bottom) Rory L. Prichard, Charlie Palmer, Stormie Piper Treviño, (right side, top to bottom) Ariana Ferch, Cooper Johnsen, Lilly Belle Lanese and Emma Rose Marinoff
(center) Cayleigh Capaldi with (l to r) Ariana Ferch, Stormie Piper Treviño, Cooper Johnsen, Emma Rose Marinoff, Charlie Palmer, Rory L. Prichard and Lilly Belle Lanese
(left, standing) Cayleigh Capaldi with (l to r) Cooper Johnsen, Charlie Palmer, Emma Rose Marinoff, Stormie Piper Treviño, Rory L. Prichard, Lilly Belle Lanese and Ariana Ferch
(center) Cayleigh Capaldi with (l to r) Ariana Ferch, Stormie Piper Treviño, Cooper Johnsen, Emma Rose Marinoff, Charlie Palmer, Rory L. Prichard and Lilly Belle Lanese
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