The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City on Thursday, November 26, 2026, celebrating its historic 100th edition with spectacular balloons, floats, celebrity performances, and a special Broadway musical celebration. We're taking you inside the second day of rehearsals for the big day, featuring photos of Leslie Odom, Jr., Anthony Ramos, and more. Check out the photos below!

Check out all of the photos from Day One of rehearsals, featuring Schmigadoon! and more, here.

The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones and will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock, with an encore broadcast at 2 p.m. Whether you're planning to watch from home or experience the parade in person along its 2.5-mile Manhattan route, find out everything you need to know about the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade here.

This year's Broadway performances on the parade will be a bit different than usual. Casts and performers from nine iconic Broadway shows will come together for the All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration, an exclusive live performance created specifically for this year’s 100th parade. The Broadway celebration will feature casts and performers from “The Book of Mormon,” “Chicago,” “Disney’s Aladdin,” “Hamilton,” “The Lost Boys,” “Rent,” “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show,” “Schmigadoon!” and “Wicked.”

Introduced by multi-hyphenate Julianne Hough, the 10-minute medley will take viewers on a musical journey through Broadway past and present, filled with beloved songs and Easter eggs for theater fans to discover along the way. This breaks from the usual parade tradition, for which 3-5 Broadway casts perform separately on 34th Street. Arranged by Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt and creative producer Sarah O’Gleby, the performance will serve as a tribute to the generations of performers and theater lovers who have made Broadway an unforgettable part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Additionally, the parade will feature an appearance from the Broadway-bound Paddington the Musical and a performance by the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone