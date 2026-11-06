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Photos: Lena Dunham, Rachel Zegler and More at FALSETTOS Reunion Concert Toast

The original 2016 revival cast reunited for the concert, with Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells among the performers.

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The 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert of Falsettos played it's second sold-out performance to a roaring crowd at Carnegie Hall. You can now see photos of the celebratory post-show toast!

Guests included Lena Dunham, Allison and Brian Williams, Rachel Zegler, Alex Newell, Rory O'Malley, Ana Gasteyer, Jessica Phillips, Tyler Merritt, Joel Perez, Robbie Fairchild, Ben Jackson Walker, Evan Kinnane, Ashley Loren, Alysha Umphress, and more. 

Photo credit: Rebecca Michelson

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast

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Falsetto's Reunion Concert Toast



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