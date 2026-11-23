Paper Mill Playhouse is now in performances for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins. The production will run through Sunday, January 3, 2027. Get a first look at production photos.

The cast of Mary Poppins features Kara Lindsay as Mary Poppins, Will Burton as Bert, Will Blum as George Banks, Ashley Blanchet as Winifred Banks, Natalie Charlé Ellis as Bird Woman/Miss Andrew, Dierdre Friel as Mrs. Brill, Alvin Crawford as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman, and Sam Faulkner as Robertson Ay. Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Emery Layne Large alternate in the role of Jane Banks, while Max Ryan Burach and Rocco Van Auken alternate as Michael Banks.

The ensemble includes Sissy Bell, Taven Blanke, Audrey Curdo, Michael Di Leo, Nigel Jamal Hall, Jade Jones, Jordan King, Justin Michael López, Connor McRory, Sydni Moon, Joseph Morales, Corinne Munsch, Aaron Patterson, Becca Perron, Daryn Polzin, Zac Pritts, Charlie Ray, Rachel Revellese, Allysa Shorte, Caleb Sporrer, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Cayel Tregeagle.

Mary Poppins is directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee and choreographed by Denis Jones. The creative team also includes Ben McNaboe (music direction), Timothy Mackabee (scenic design), Kelly James Tighe (scenic coordination and additional design), Leon Dobkowski (costume design), Charlie Morrison (lighting design), Don Hanna (sound design), and J. Jared Janas (wig, hair, and makeup design). Casting is by The TRC Company. Jason Brouillard is the production stage manager.

When the mysterious nanny arrives at the Banks household, she brings adventure, imagination, and a little discipline to two mischievous children. Featuring beloved classics like 'A Spoonful of Sugar,' 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,' and 'Step in Time,' the show is a blend of heart, humor, and stage magic.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade



Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade).

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