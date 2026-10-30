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Photos: Kara Lindsay, Will Burton and More in MARY POPPINS Rehearsals at Paper Mill Playhouse

Kara Lindsay and Will Burton lead the cast in the Broadway musical opening the New Jersey theater's upcoming season.

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Featured Topic Paper Mill Playhouse More Coverage

Paper Mill Playhouse began rehearsals this week for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, opening Paper Mill's upcoming 88th season in Millburn, New Jersey. See photos!

Performances begin Wednesday, November 18 ahead of a Sunday, November 22 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse in a run continuing through Sunday, January 3.

The complete cast features Kara Lindsay as Mary Poppins, Will Burton as Bert, Will Blum as George Banks, Ashley Blanchet as Winifred Banks, Natalie Charlé Ellis as Bird Woman/Miss Andrew, Dierdre Friel as Mrs. Brill, Alvin Crawford as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman, and Sam Faulkner as Robertson Ay. Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Emery Layne Large will alternate in the role of Jane Banks, while Max Ryan Burach and Rocco Van Auken will alternate as Michael Banks.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is a musical filled with wonder, wit, and unforgettable songs. When the mysterious nanny arrives at the Banks household, she brings adventure, imagination, and a little discipline to two mischievous children. Featuring beloved classics like 'A Spoonful of Sugar,' 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,' and 'Step in Time,' the show is a blend of heart, humor, and breathtaking stage magic. 

Mary Poppins is based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film and features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Julian Fellowes, and new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe; co-created by Cameron Mackintonsh.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson

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