Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Justin Bartha, Hugh Dancy and More Join 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY Honoring Thomas Kail
Participating actors included Busy Philipps, Shannon Purser, Alysia Reiner, Noah Robbins, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and more.
You can now check out photos from THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY, honoring Thomas Kail and featuring actors Justin Bartha, David Burtka, Chris Chalk, Maddie Corman, David Cross, Ruby Cruz, Hugh Dancy, Jin Ha, Josh Hamilton, Patrick Heusinger, James Lance, Margarita Levieva, Alano Miller, Keith Nobbs, Busy Philipps, Shannon Purser, Alysia Reiner, Noah Robbins, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Mickey Sumner, Amber Tamblyn, Donald Webber, Jr., Constance Zimmer and more.
The one-night-only benefit returned to Broadway's Todd Haimes Theatre on Monday, November 2 at 7 PM. This year's event brought together artists from across Thomas Kail's career to create six brand-new plays in just 24 hours.
The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway is New York City's annual celebration of creativity, community and nerve. The marathon process began at 7 PM on Sunday, November 1, when writers, directors, actors and production staff gather for a short orientation. After the cast departed for the evening, playwrights Eboni Booth (Primary Trust), Sarah Burgess (Dry Powder), Julia Jordan (Murder Ballad), Warren Leight (Side Man), Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want) began crafting 10-minute plays for the sleeping actors. Monday morning, actors received their roles and directors arrive to begin rehearsal. At 7PM that very night, six brand-new plays were presented in a one-night-only production before a live audience at the Todd Haimes Theatre. The participating directors were Sherri Eden Barber, Tiffany Nichole Greene, David Ruttura, Kate Sullivan, Patrick Vassel, and Deanna Weiner.
Photo credit: Ben Bomier for Mia Isabella Photography,
Donald Webber, Jr.
Margarita Levieva, Shannon Purser, Alamo Miller and Keith Nobbs
Patrick Heusinger, Constance Zimmer and Donald Webber, Jr
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Gwen Homerding
Patrick Vassel, Deanna Weiner, David Ruttura, Kate Sullivan, Tiffany Nicole Greene and Sherri Eden Barber
Ivey Lowe and Thomas Kail
Keith Nobbs, Daphne, Rubin Vega and Thomas Kail
Curtain call
Photo Credit: The 24 Hour Plays)*:
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