Photos: Justin Bartha, Hugh Dancy and More Join 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY Honoring Thomas Kail

You can now check out photos from THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY, honoring Thomas Kail and featuring actors Justin Bartha, David Burtka, Chris Chalk, Maddie Corman, David Cross, Ruby Cruz, Hugh Dancy, Jin Ha, Josh Hamilton, Patrick Heusinger, James Lance, Margarita Levieva, Alano Miller, Keith Nobbs, Busy Philipps, Shannon Purser, Alysia Reiner, Noah Robbins, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Mickey Sumner, Amber Tamblyn, Donald Webber, Jr., Constance Zimmer and more.

The one-night-only benefit returned to Broadway's Todd Haimes Theatre on Monday, November 2 at 7 PM. This year's event brought together artists from across Thomas Kail's career to create six brand-new plays in just 24 hours.

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway is New York City's annual celebration of creativity, community and nerve. The marathon process began at 7 PM on Sunday, November 1, when writers, directors, actors and production staff gather for a short orientation. After the cast departed for the evening, playwrights Eboni Booth (Primary Trust), Sarah Burgess (Dry Powder), Julia Jordan (Murder Ballad), Warren Leight (Side Man), Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want) began crafting 10-minute plays for the sleeping actors. Monday morning, actors received their roles and directors arrive to begin rehearsal. At 7PM that very night, six brand-new plays were presented in a one-night-only production before a live audience at the Todd Haimes Theatre. The participating directors were Sherri Eden Barber, Tiffany Nichole Greene, David Ruttura, Kate Sullivan, Patrick Vassel, and Deanna Weiner.

Photo credit: Ben Bomier for Mia Isabella Photography,



Photo Credit: The 24 Hour Plays)*:

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