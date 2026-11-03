From making Broadway history to inspiring others through his new book, Joomin Hwang is proving that persistence, passion, and reinvention can take you anywhere.
Photos: Joey Fatone Says Goodbye to & JULIET at Planet Hollywood NYC
James Monroe Iglehart takes over as 'Lance' through January 3, 2027.
Following a series of appearances in & Juliet, Joey Fatone is finally saying goodbye to Lance. The *NSYNC star recently played his final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. James Monroe Iglehart returns to reprise the role of 'Lance,' rejoining the company on Tuesday, November 3, alongside Arnold and Aly Michalka, who makes her Broadway debut as 'Anne.' Check out photos from inside his closing party at Planet Hollywood NYC below!
Fatone rose to fame as a member of the multi-platinum boyband *NSYNC. Beyond music, he is also an actor, host, and entrepreneur. Joey has previously starred in Broadway's Rent and Little Shop of Horrors. In 2025, he returned to the stage by joining the cast of & Juliet on Broadway and then early this year in Orlando. Both movie releases of Trolls Band Together and box-office smash Deadpool & Wolverine ignited an *NSYNC reunion and caused a viral sensation, proving Fatone is a mainstay within the pop-culture zeitgeist. He continues to perform and host events around the US. Most recently, Fatone is the EP of a documentary called “Boy Band Confidential,” now streaming on HBO MAX. He will also host the new E! Reality Competition Series “Cocktail Wars,” alongside Lance Bass.
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music's #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Alexa Bliss, Ryan Cabrera, Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo
Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera
Joey Fatone and Eytan Sugarman
Izabel Araujo, Nathan Levy and Joey Fatone
Jeannette Bayardelle, Johnny Perlaza and Joey Fatone
Izabel Araujo, Joey Fatone, Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss
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Kathryn Allyson Is Taking & JULIET Across The U.S.Including Detroit!
Kathryn Allyson is here as she takes the smash-hit musical & Juliet across the United States! This global sensation flips the script on Shakespeare’s classic love story, imagining what would happen if Juliet chose her own destiny—set to a soundtrack of iconic pop hits from Max Martin including Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and more.
About. This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz sits down with Kandi Burruss — and yeah… she’s done everything. You know her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta (icon behavior), but that’s just one chapter.
#1 - Laurie Hernandez: Is Broadway is Harder Than The Olympics?
Welcome to the debut episode of Entre Acts! Host Linedy Genao sits down with the incredible Laurie Hernandez—a two-time Olympic medalist, Dancing with the Stars champion, and now, an actor making her Broadway debut in & Juliet.
#8 - TAKING CHANCES with Eva Price
There’s no marketing challenge too big, plot too timely, or artists too iconic for an Eva Price project. This week she sits down with SpotCo Co-Founder Tom Greenwald to talk messaging Jukebox musicals (Tina, & Juliet, Jagged Little Pill), shows reimagined for modern audiences (Oklahoma!), and taking chances (Liberation, Titanique).
Tony-Nominee Lorna Courtney (&Juliet, Heathers): How Kindness (& Bubble Baths) Build Confidence
Tony-nominated Broadway star Lorna Courtney joins The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul for our World Kindness Day special! The multi-hyphenate shares how leading with love keeps her grounded on and off the stage.
Broadway’s original Romeo on life back as one of the most infamous boyfriends in history, embracing the chaos of this unexpected chapter as he performs in the UK for the first time and the remarkable connection this story has with audiences across the globe in 2025.
Ep385 - Cassie Silva: Surviving Reality TV and Thriving on Broadway
It’s safe to say you’ve never heard an episode quite like this one. Cassie Silva joins me for a conversation filled with raw honesty, surprising twists, and a lot of laughter.
Episode 58 - Artist Chat with Blake Appelqvist
In this episode of Theatre Thoughts, join host Justin Clarke as he sits down with the incredibly talented Blake Appelqvist, a Māori and Swedish artist shaking up the theatre world.
Episode #128: Philippe Arroyo 🐯
To celebrate & Juliet's first year on Broadway, Philippe Arroyo, who plays François in the show, gets candid about how his heritage has played a role in his acting journey.
A Broadway Conversation with DOMINIC FALLACARO (& JULIET)
In this episode, we sit down with Grammy-winning music producer Dominic Fallacaro. Currently serving as the music director and co-arranger for Broadway's sensational production, "& Juliet," Dominic sheds light on the intricacies of arranging pop music by the legendary Max Martin into a Broadway show.
Ep269 - Betsy Wolfe & Stark Sands: They Want It That Way
Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands are currently co-starring as the husband and wife duo Anne Hathaway and William Shakespeare in the hit Broadway show, “& Juliet”. The two speak about their relationship with Max Martin and his songs, the broad appeal of the show, and how they got involved with it.