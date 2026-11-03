Photos: Joey Fatone Says Goodbye to & JULIET at Planet Hollywood NYC

Following a series of appearances in & Juliet, Joey Fatone is finally saying goodbye to Lance. The *NSYNC star recently played his final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. James Monroe Iglehart returns to reprise the role of 'Lance,' rejoining the company on Tuesday, November 3, alongside Arnold and Aly Michalka, who makes her Broadway debut as 'Anne.' Check out photos from inside his closing party at Planet Hollywood NYC below!

Fatone rose to fame as a member of the multi-platinum boyband *NSYNC. Beyond music, he is also an actor, host, and entrepreneur. Joey has previously starred in Broadway's Rent and Little Shop of Horrors. In 2025, he returned to the stage by joining the cast of & Juliet on Broadway and then early this year in Orlando. Both movie releases of Trolls Band Together and box-office smash Deadpool & Wolverine ignited an *NSYNC reunion and caused a viral sensation, proving Fatone is a mainstay within the pop-culture zeitgeist. He continues to perform and host events around the US. Most recently, Fatone is the EP of a documentary called “Boy Band Confidential,” now streaming on HBO MAX. He will also host the new E! Reality Competition Series “Cocktail Wars,” alongside Lance Bass.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music's #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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