Photos: Joe Jonas, Adrienne Warren, and More Turn Out for WP Theater 2025 Gala

WP Theater held its 2025 Annual Gala, celebrating extraordinary achievement by Women+ artists and industry leaders. Check out photos from the production.
This year’s gala honored Tony Award-winning producer Kristin Caskey, Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, Invest in Girls founder Dune Thorne, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer & producer Adrienne Warren.
The event was hosted by Betsy Wolfe and included performances from Annaleigh Ashford and Lisa Stephen Friday. Notable presenters and attendees included Nick Jonas, Ato Essandoh, Conrad Ricamora, Whitney White, Ashley Loren, Kara Young, and Bee Carrozzini.
Photo Credit: Lauren Cowart
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren, Whitney White
Kristin Caskey and Susan V. Booth
Adrienne Warrem and Whitney White
Dune Thorne
Sarah McBride
Lear de Bessonet
Conrad Ricamora and Peter Wesley Jensen
WP Theater Gala
Dune Thorne
Sarah McBride and David Singleton
WP Theater Board Members
Jeb Brown and Elyse Chene
Pooya Mohseni, Lisa Stephen Friday, and Bianca Leigh
Bee Carrozzini
Lisa McNulty and WP Theater Gala Honorees
