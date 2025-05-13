 tracking pixel
Photos: Joe Jonas, Adrienne Warren, and More Turn Out for WP Theater 2025 Gala

The event was hosted by Betsy Wolfe and included performances from Annaleigh Ashford and Lisa Stephen Friday.

May. 13, 2025
WP Theater held its 2025 Annual Gala, celebrating extraordinary achievement by Women+ artists and industry leaders. Check out photos from the production.

This year’s gala honored Tony Award-winning producer Kristin Caskey, Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, Invest in Girls founder Dune Thorne, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer & producer Adrienne Warren. 

The event was hosted by Betsy Wolfe and included performances from Annaleigh Ashford and Lisa Stephen Friday. Notable presenters and attendees included Nick Jonas, Ato Essandoh, Conrad Ricamora, Whitney White, Ashley Loren, Kara Young, and Bee Carrozzini. 

Photo Credit: Lauren Cowart

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren, Whitney White

Kristin Caskey and Susan V. Booth

Adrienne Warrem and Whitney White

Dune Thorne

Sarah McBride

Glenn Davis

Ashley Loren

Cody Renard Richard

Lear de Bessonet

Whitney White

Annaleigh Ashford

Jason Robert Brown

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Conrad Ricamora and Peter Wesley Jensen

Ato Essandoh

Kara Young

WP Theater Gala

Dune Thorne

Kristin Caskey

Adrienne Warren

Sarah McBride and David Singleton

WP Theater Board Members

Jeb Brown and Elyse Chene

Pooya Mohseni, Lisa Stephen Friday, and Bianca Leigh

Bee Carrozzini

Kristin Caskey

Adrienne Warren

Lisa McNulty and WP Theater Gala Honorees

