You can now get a first look at production photos for the North American tour of Death Becomes Her, which is currently playing cities across the country. The cast features Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), and more.

The cast also features Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp), Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

The musical is based on the 1992 film of the same name and follows Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, two longtime frenemies whose obsession with staying young and beautiful drives the story. The score features music and lyrics by Julia Matteson and Noel Carey, with a book by Marco Pennette.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away.

As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

The tour will feature upcoming stops at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA (now through November 22, 2026); Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN (November 24–29, 2026); Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, FL (December 1–6, 2026); and Carol Morsani Hall in Tampa, FL (December 8–13, 2026). Check out video of the production!

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

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