Join Heather and Chris as they talk about Chris' adventures in the city during NAMT. Marc is missing this week, but our dear trio will reunite next week!
Photos: Jackie Burns, Kristen Beth Williams and More in DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour
See photos of Ken Marino, Nasia Thomas, and more.
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You can now get a first look at production photos for the North American tour of Death Becomes Her, which is currently playing cities across the country. The cast features Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), and more.
The cast also features Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp), Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.
The musical is based on the 1992 film of the same name and follows Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, two longtime frenemies whose obsession with staying young and beautiful drives the story. The score features music and lyrics by Julia Matteson and Noel Carey, with a book by Marco Pennette.
Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away.
As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.
The tour will feature upcoming stops at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA (now through November 22, 2026); Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN (November 24–29, 2026); Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, FL (December 1–6, 2026); and Carol Morsani Hall in Tampa, FL (December 8–13, 2026). Check out video of the production!
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Louis Williams Jr. and the North American Tour Company of Death Becomes Her
ackie Burns
Nasia Thomas and the North American Tour Company
Kristen Beth Williams and the North American Tour Company
Nasia Thomas and the North American Tour Company
Louis Williams Jr, Nasia Thomas, and the North American Tour Company of Death Becomes Her
Louis Williams Jr and the North American Tour Company
Jackie Burns and the North American Tour Company
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If you want perfection, go check out another podcast. This week we're trying to live forever by taking the purple potion that makes you forever young. We're covering the newest dark Diva-off comedy on Broadway "Death Becomes Her." This is an iconic musical that has a deeply loved fanbase and now you finally get to hear what Jess and Andrew say!
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