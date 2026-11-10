My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE VISITORS at Second Stage Theater
The Visitors will run through December 6 on The Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.
Second Stage Theater is now presenting Bryna Turner’s World Premiere play, The Visitors, directed by Jenna Worsham. The company features Esco Jouléy, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Mary Wiseman, and Danny Wolohan. Check out photos from opening night below!
Joanna is in her mid-thirties and eager to become a parent. When she invites her three siblings to her New York City apartment to ask them for a shocking favor, they’re all forced to get to know each other as adults – but whether they’ll emerge from the visit closer or more at odds than ever is anyone’s guess. From playwright Bryna Turner and director Jenna Worsham, the acclaimed team behind New York Times Critic's Pick At the Wedding, comes THE VISITORS, a wry, heartfelt world premiere comedy-drama about finally meeting the people you’ve known your whole life.
The Visitors features scenic design by Kate Noll, costume design by Asta Bennie Hotstetter, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Fan Zheng. Casting by Daniel Swee, CSA.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Jenna Worsham, Danny Wolohan, Esco Jouley, Mary Wiseman, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Bryna Turner
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