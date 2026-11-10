Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE VISITORS at Second Stage Theater

Second Stage Theater is now presenting Bryna Turner’s World Premiere play, The Visitors, directed by Jenna Worsham. The company features Esco Jouléy, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Mary Wiseman, and Danny Wolohan. Check out photos from opening night below!

Joanna is in her mid-thirties and eager to become a parent. When she invites her three siblings to her New York City apartment to ask them for a shocking favor, they’re all forced to get to know each other as adults – but whether they’ll emerge from the visit closer or more at odds than ever is anyone’s guess. From playwright Bryna Turner and director Jenna Worsham, the acclaimed team behind New York Times Critic's Pick At the Wedding, comes THE VISITORS, a wry, heartfelt world premiere comedy-drama about finally meeting the people you’ve known your whole life.

The Visitors features scenic design by Kate Noll, costume design by Asta Bennie Hotstetter, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Fan Zheng. Casting by Daniel Swee, CSA.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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